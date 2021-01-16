KNOXVILLE — Kaleb Meredith went on a tear with 34 points and 15 rebounds to lead University High to an 81-52 romp over the Knoxville Ambassadors on Saturday.
Meredith scored 12 points off turnovers and hit 13 of 22 shots from the field.
John Carter also had a big game offensively, knocking down six attempts behind the 3-point arc in a 29-point effort.
Overall, the Bucs went 10-of-20 from 3-point range with Ashmon Murphy and Ben Vargo also connecting from that distance.
Ethan Smith led the Knoxville home school team with 15 points and eight rebounds.
ELIZABETHTON 68, COSBY 61
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones earned the regular-season sweep of the Eagles behind 20 points by Jake Roberts and 18 from William Willocks.
Nick Wilson contributed 13 points and Nate Stephens added eight.
Cosby’s Trey Johnson led all scorers with 26 points and Riley Galler came through with 17.
GIRLS Elizabethton 55, Cosby 39
ELIZABETHTON — Lina Lyon made a huge impact, particularly in the second half, in leading the Lady Cyclones over the Lady Eagles.
Lyon scored 16 of her game-high 25 points over the final two quarters.
Renna Lane finished with a dozen and Morgan Headrick accounted for 10 points in the Elizabethton victory.
Leia Groat starred for the Lady Eagles with 18 points, while Lauren Ford drove to the basket for nine.