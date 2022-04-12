HAMPTON — Morgan Lyons blasted two home runs, including a first-inning grand slam, over the left-field fence and ended with seven RBIs as Hampton routed Unaka 19-1 in Tuesday’s Watauga Valley Conference baseball action.
Lyons finished 3 for 4 and also scored two runs.
Caleb Royston accounted for three hits and scored four runs. Brody Hicks had two hits and three RBIs.
Also for the Bulldogs, Johnathan Greenwell contributed two RBIs and two runs while Conor Jones had two hits and scored twice. Hicks picked up the win with seven strikeouts over four innings.
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Elizabethton 2
KINGSPORT — Peyton Grimm drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning, to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a non-conference victory over Elizabethton.
Tanner Kilgore and Sam Ritz each supplied two hits with a double. Jake Timbes and Will Ritz also had two hits apiece. Timbes was the winning pitcher, recording six strikeouts and giving up two runs over four innings.
Johnson County 9, FCA Flames 1
PINEY FLATS — Dakota Holt banged out a two-run single and a triple as the Longhorns smothered the Flames.
Graham Reece was 2 for 4 with two runs and Ethan Icenhour had two RBIs and two runs scored. Seth Condor scattered six hits over 4 2/3 innings in the win. John Melendez was 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Flames.
University High 16, North Greene 0
The Bucs came back with a vengeance to clobber the Huskies in their Watauga Valley Conference contest.
In addition to throwing a two-hit gem, Cade Pollock had three hits and scored three runs. Jesse Greene had two hits and three RBIs, while Miles Bembry was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Brayden Ryder had two RBIs and two runs scored. Joseph Armstrong contributed a two-run double.
Knox Catholic 10, Providence Academy 0
Ian Hubbard and Joey LaMattina belted home runs in the first inning to set the tone in the Irish win over the Knights. Lucas Belcher went 2 for 2 to lead Providence.
Grainger 2, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE — The Grizzlies scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Chiefs. Eli May, Jaxon Maxey and Hunter Smith, who had the game-winning hit, all went 2 for 4.
Aidan Webb went 2 for 3, including a RBI double, for Cherokee. Jackson Davenport had nine strikeouts over six innings.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 9, West Ridge 7
BLOUNTVILLE — Kendall Hodge had a pair of doubles and three hits overall as the Lady Pioneers held on against the Lady Wolves.
Ashlyn Dulaney finished with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Marin Simpkins was good for three hits, including a double, while Julie Maupin had two hits and scored twice.
For West Ridge, Madison Chapman totaled three hits and two RBIs. Kendall Nash also was 3 for 4, while Anna Grove drove in two runs. Lilly Frazier and Victoria Browder each produced 2-for-4 efforts.
Elizabethton 11, Sullivan East 1
ELIZABETHTON — Madde O’ Quinn went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Lady Cyclones blew by the Lady Patriots.
With Mollie Johnson delivering two hits and two RBIs, Madisun Pritchard scattered six hits over six innings for the win.
Lexie McDuffie and Hannah Scott each finished 2 for 3 to lead Sullivan East.
Tennessee High 12, Unicoi County 2
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the mercy-rule win over the Lady Devils.
Abby Haga had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Rylee Fields had two hits and two RBIs. Maci Newport 2 for 3 with a triple and a pair of runs scored.
Unicoi County was outhit only 11-9, but wasn’t able to produce runs other than Laurel Osborne, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jala Chandley and Kendell Hensley also had 2-for-3 days at the plate.
Unaka 7, Cloudland 5
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Rangers came through with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to get the road win over the Lady Highlanders.
Alana Parsons had two hits, including a solo home run. Lyndie Ramsey and Sadie Shoun also finished with two hits. Shoun had 12 strikeouts over the full eight innings for the win.
Kendall Birchfield had two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead Cloudland. Bethany Sluder had two hits, one a solo shot.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 5, West Ridge 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Alan Gerlock scored two goals as the Trailblazers downed the Wolves.
John Louter, Caleb Mason and Isaac Lizotte each contributed a goal. Samuel Randall and C.J. Crow combined in goal for the shutout.
Elizabethton 8, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Riley Vernon had three goals and two assists to lead the Cyclones over the Patriots. Isaac Hurley finished with a pair of goals. Tylar Jenkins, Andrew Ferguson and Nathan Hurley had a goal apiece. Clay Hopland assisted on two goals, while Skylar Jenkins, Eli Williams and Roman Shelby each had one assist.
Mason Williams, Gabe Sexton and Caleb Campbell combined for the clean sheet.
Greeneville 4, Unicoi County 1
ERWIN — Austin Beets scored all four goals for the Greene Devils in the win over the Blue Devils.
Unicoi County played Greeneville to scoreless draw in the first half. Bryan Espinoza scored Unicoi County’s lone goal off a free kick.
University High 2, Chuckey-Doak 1
Trey Meredith scored a game-winning goal with nine minutes to go to lift the Bucs over Black Knights. George Holt assisted on the goal.
Tyler Beaver, an eighth-grader, had the game’s first goal with Meredith with the assist.
Sam McGee had two fingertip saves to put the ball over the crossbar as the Bucs held on against Black Knights.