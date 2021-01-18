Even though three players reached double figures Monday night, the Daniel Boone girls basketball team is still in search of its first win. The Lady Trailblazers were topped 64-51 by visiting Greeneville.
McKenna Dietz netted a team-high 13 points for the Lady Trailblazers. Camryn Sarvis chipped in 11 and Makayla Gourley poured in 10.
The Lady Greene Devils got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Lauren Bailey scored 15 to lead Greeneville while Delana DeBusk finished with 14. Tambry Ellenburg also finished with 10 for Greeneville.
BOYS
Volunteer 75, Cherokee 65
ROGERSVILLE — Three Falcons scored in double figures, led by Andrew Knittel with 16 points. Evan Berry also threw in 11 while Garrison Barrett tallied 10.
Volunteer has won four of the last six meetings, but Cherokee still leads the Hawkins County all-time series 49-38.
Carter Metz piled up his usual big scoring figures, netting a game-high 21 for the Chiefs.
Jason Sattler also hit for 17 while Jacob Kenner threw in 11.
The Falcons torched the nets for 10 3-pointers and led 15 at the half.
Cleveland 74, Providence Academy 53
CLEVELAND — A well-balanced Cleveland team got by the Knights on Monday.
James Reese poured in a team-high 15 points for Providence while Andrew Lawrence netted 11, including three shots from 3-point range.
The Blue Raiders were led by Klay McGowan with 16 and Rodney Broadnax with 15.