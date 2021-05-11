Daniel Boone fell behind early, but the Lady Trailblazers came charging back.
Scoring 12 unanswered runs, Boone finished off Cherokee in six innings with a 12-2 decision in the opening round of the rain-delayed District 1-AAA softball tournament Tuesday in Gray.
“We got down early, but our players really had good approaches and made their pitcher throw strikes,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We did a great job of getting in good hitters’ counts.”
Boone improved to 29-9 and will play host to Dobyns-Bennett at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Top-seeded David Crockett will play host to Tennessee High in the other semifinal matchup.
Cherokee scored the game’s first two runs with RBI singles from Samantha Tilson and Bailee Hamilton.
Boone scored one in the bottom of the first and took the lead in the third with a pair of runs. Leading 4-2, Boone scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth to end the contest on the mercy rule. The big blow in the inning was a grand slam off the bat of Maci Masters.
Brylee Mesusan totaled three hits to lead Boone at the plate. Kyleigh Bacon added two hits while Camryn Sarvis drove in a pair of runs.
Maggie Hill got the win in the circle, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts.
Hannah Bates led Cherokee with three hits while Tilson finished with two.
Tennessee High 9, Science Hill 2
Tori Ryan’s two-run, first-inning homer set the tone and the Lady Vikings stayed in control.
Ashley Worley also homered and drove in four runs for Tennessee High. Ryan finished with two hits as did Keegan Myers, Kenzie Orfield and Nikki Duncan. Rylee Fields went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Bree Presnell kept the Lady Hill- toppers in the hunt with a two-run third-inning homer that cut the deficit to 4-2. Abigail Taylor totaled three hits as Science Hill’s season came to a close with a record of 29-12.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Volunteer 2
Trailing in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Indians got an RBI double from Savannah Hutchins for the tie and a two-out RBI single from Emma Allgood to go ahead.
Sophie Dean finished her complete-game effort, giving up just three hits with four strikeouts.
Allgood finished with three hits while Hutchins had two hits and two RBIs. Haigan Depew also had two hits.
Emily Wyatt had two RBIs to pace the attack for Volunteer, which saw its season come to a close.
Elizabethton 6, Johnson County 2
Kallista Deprimo and Kenidy Harris each drove in two runs in a four-run first inning and the Lady Cyclones had what they needed to reach the District 1-AA championship round.
Ember Jensen led the Lady Cyclones with three RBIs. Madisun Pritchard hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Pritchard went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs. She walked four and struck out seven.
Emmy Miller led Johnson County with two hits.
Johnson County 5, Sullivan East 3
It was tight throughout, and the Lady Longhorns came up on the right side of the ledger in the District 1-AA tournament.
Emmy Miller knocked out a home run and finished with two RBIs. Maddi Eddington had two hits while Hailey Cox had a double and a triple. Cassidy Lakatos had two hits.
For Sullivan East, Katie Botts drove in a pair of runs. The Lady Patriots finished their season with a record off 18-17.
Unaka 7, Sullivan North 2
Alana Parsons and Noelle Collins combined for six RBIs to pace the Lady Rangers in the District 1-A tournament.
Parsons homered and finished with three hits and two RBIs. Collins had two hits and four RBIs.
Kendall Bare and Lyndie Ramsey each added two hits.
Trinity Bowers was sharp in the circle, allowing only three hits and striking out 10 batters.
Kylie Glover had the highlight for the Lady Raiders, cranking out a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning as North fought to the finish.
North Greene 4, Cloudland 0
Cambell Gaby threw a seven-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks as the Lady Huskies eliminated the Lady Highlanders.
North Greene managed only two hits off Cloudland pitcher Karah Fields, but made them count. Kessi Antonelli had a two-run single in the first inning to provide all the offense the Lady Huskies needed.
Ryan Turbyfill led Cloudland with two hits.
BASEBALL
Hampton 7, Sullivan North 6
Trailing by a run, the Bulldogs put up a two spot in the seventh inning and held on for the exciting win in the District 1-A tournament.
“This game was not an instructional video on how to play baseball, but it’s survive and advance and we survived,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Nick Perkins, whose team improved to 16-11 and earned a shot at University High in Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final. “I am proud of my players and coaches.”
Morgan Lyons’ double plated Chance Point to tie the game in the seventh. Josh Owens’ RBI groundout put Hampton ahead. Owens then closed the door on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Point finished with two hits for Hampton while Owens and McKinley Kuhn each drove in a pair of runs.
North had its best chance by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.
“It was a heartbreaker for our last game ever,” said North coach Steve Dixon. “The kids played really hard and battled through a lot of adversity.”
North Greene 5, University High 1
The Huskies’ Carson Whaley hurled a three-hitter in the winners’ bracket final, accumulating 12 strikeouts along the way. Furthermore, he banged out a pair of doubles in a 2-for-3 effort from the plate.
Whaley doubled home the game’s first run as North Greene did all of its scoring in the bottom of the third. Jonah Palmer followed up with a two-run single.
Four batters and two hit-by-pitches later, Micah Jones supplied a two-run base hit of his own. The Huskies finished with six hits.
Cade Pollock socked a double for the Bucs, whose pitcher, Daniel Grindstaff, was victimized by three unearned runs. Grindstaff struck out four batters.
SOCCER
Elizabethton 4, Unicoi County 0
Clay Hopland and Isaac Hurley each scored two goals to keep the Cyclones’ season alive.
Elizabethton got assists from Dawson May, Holston Howard, Skylar Jenkins and Kerry Williams. The Cyclones advanced to Thursday’s District 1-AA championship game at Greeneville, which knocked off Sullivan South by a count of 9-0.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, David Crockett 0
Wyatt Arrowood, Maddox DeVinney and Grayson Hammond scored as the Indians eliminated the Pioneers in the District 1-AAA tournament.