Allie Reilly

West Ridge’s Allie Reilly tries to put the ball over the Daniel Boone wall during Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game.

 Cheryl Gray

MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes.

The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched 31 digs and Marin Ross finished with 10 digs and six aces. Chelsea Blaine had five blocks as well for Science Hill.

