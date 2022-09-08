MORRISTOWN — After falling behind a set in the early going, the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a nonconference four-set road win over Morristown East23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 28-26 behind 21 kills and 18 digs from junior Autumn Holmes.
The defense played a role for Science Hill as Molly Williams notched 31 digs and Marin Ross finished with 10 digs and six aces. Chelsea Blaine had five blocks as well for Science Hill.
Meaghan Kanady finished with 21 assists while Ella Neal contributed 18 assists.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, David Crockett 0
In a dominating Big 5 Conference road sweep, the Lady Indians got 12 kills and seven digs from Riley Brandon while Jordan Guthrie had five kills, four blocks and four aces.
Inari Phillips also had five kills and four blocks.
Dakota Vaiese notched 31 assists while Rachel Falin led the defense with 16 digs.
West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie led the offense for the Lady Wolves, tallying 12 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage.
Faith Wilson had 35 assists and 13 digs for a double-double while Laynie Jordan led the defense with 17 digs.
Also notching double-digit digs for West Ridge were Kari Wilson (15) and Casey Wampler (10).
For Boone, Kyleigh Bacon led the offense with seven kills while Allie Davis spearheaded the defense with 24 digs.
Addison Dietz and Abbie Huff each had nine assists.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare notched 11 kills and nine digs for the Lady Patriots in the Three Rivers sweep over Unicoi County at the Dyer Dome.
Kyndl Hodge finished with 27 assists while Kylie Hurley led the defense with 14 digs.
Hannah Hodge (12 digs) and Carly Bradford (10) were also standouts on defense.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Vikings remained unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference with a road sweep of Elizabethton.
Madison Blair led the attack with nine kills and 10 digs while Marley Johns had four kills and five blocks. Bree Adams dished out 15 assists and Sydnee Pendland picked up 16 digs.
For the Lady Cyclones, Gracie Kirsch led the offense with seven kills and eight digs.
Jayci Bowers notched 14 assists and had seven digs on defense.
Volunteer 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Veda Barton led the charge for Volunteer with 14 kills and nine digs in a sweep of Three Rivers foe Johnson County.
Lily Christian had 11 assists while Sydney Cloud had 12 assists and four aces.
On defense, Alisha Lindsey threw in eight digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9, David Crockett 0
The Lady Indians bounced back from two straight losses in resounding fashion with a Big 5 Conference win via the mercy rule.
D-B got five goals from sophomore Ava Flanary as D-B improved to 10-2 on the season. Maggie Fleming also scored a pair while London Taylor and Mia McLain had the other tallies for the Tribe.
Carlee Cradic had five assists while Taylor notched two helpers.
University High 3, Elizabethton 2
Carmen Ellis had two goals for the Lady Bucs while Amia Dixon contributed the other score in a nonconference win over the Lady Cyclones.