Science Hill’s girls took care of business in high school basketball Tuesday night.
The surging Lady Hilltoppers won their eighth straight game, finding the distance for seven treys and working their way past Cherokee 57-40 at The New Gym.
Kat Patton was the leading scorer for Science Hill (14-9 overall and 9-0 in Big Seven Conference play. She had 14 and was complemented by Kijanae Marion (12 points) and Collen Coughlin (11).
Cherokee got strong efforts from Destiny Jarnigan (17 points) and Lydia Alvis (14).
DANIEL BOONE 50, TENNESSEE HIGH 45
BRISTOL — The Lady Trailblazers earned their first win of the season, holding off Tennessee High’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt.
Boone outscored the Lady Vikings 23-10 in the third quarter to create enough of a margin to hold on. Kyleigh Bacon led Boone with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Josie Jenkins added eight points for the Trailblazers (1-15).
Tennessee High got 18 points from Riley Fritts and 13 from Tori Ryan.
ELIZABETHTON 55, HAPPY VALLEY 37
ELIZABETHTON — Lina Lyon scored all 16 of her points in the second half, leading the Lady Cyclones to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Lyon hit four treys. Torrie Roberts finished with 10 points for Elizabethton (11-7) as it improved to 5-2 in league play.
Olivia Absher’s 12 points paced the Lady Warriors.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 46, JOHNSON COUNTY 21
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Cougars led 44-9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bre Yarber led Central (13-6 and 6-2 in the Three Rivers) with 14 points. For Johnson County, Sadie Stout led the way with 10 points.
CLOUDLAND 63, UNICOI COUNTY 43
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Getting 17 points from Jasmine Birchfield, the Lady Highlanders captured the win.
Saharra McKinney also got to double figures for Cloudland (11-4). She finished with 10 points.
Caroline Podvin paced the Lady Blue Devils with 17 points while Jocelyn Metcalf added 11.
UNAKA 62, PROVIDENCE 28
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey piled in 26 points while teammates Mailey Guy and Macy Ensor each added 11 to pace the Lady Rangers to the non-conference win.
Providence got eight points from Annette Beverly.
BOYS
SCIENCE HILL 82, CHEROKEE 44
Amare Redd was a beast for the Hilltoppers, punishing the Chiefs with 25 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Hilltoppers improved to 21-2 overall while moving their Big Seven Conference mark to 8-0.
Keynan Cutlip was also a tough handle for Cherokee as he racked up 18 points with five assists. Dalvin Mathes added 15 points and five rebounds.
Carter Metz did the bulk of the work for the Chiefs, hitting seven treys and finishing with 31 points.
TENNESSEE HIGH 73, DANIEL BOONE 55
BRISTOL — Wade Witcher broke loose for 25 points and teammate Brandon Dufore added 22 as the Vikings battled past the Trailblazers.
Breiydon Gilliam led Boone with 21 points while Samuel Stroupe added 15.
ELIZABETHTON 63, HAPPY VALLEY 48
ELIZABETHTON — Jake Roberts powered in 23 points to pace the Cyclones to the Three Rivers Conference win.
William Willocks added 18 for the Cyclones (14-4) as they improved to 6-2 in league play.
For Happy Valley, Alex Lunceford led the way with 15 points.
SULLIVAN EAST 71, SULLIVAN SOUTH 66
KINGSPORT — Sullivan East buried 14 shots from behind the arc and earned a tough Three Rivers road win.
The Patriots (16-5) improved to 8-0 in league play, getting six treys and 31 points from Dylan Bartley. Ethan Bradford added 15 points.
The Rebels were led by Jackson Dean, who made six threes and finished with 18 points. Cooper Johnson scored 16 points while Colton Mullins added 10.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 73, JOHNSON COUNTY 65
BLOUNTVILLE — Ethan Lane got free for 26 points as the Cougars held off the Longhorns.
Ty Barb (17 points) and Joltin Harrison (14) were also key contributors for the Cougars.
Jackson Earnhardt did the bulk of the damage for Johnson County, finishing with 24 points. Zack Parsons had 12 points while Clayton Cross totaled 11.
UNICOI 50, CLOUDLAND 37
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Robbie O’Dell drilled five treys to help the Blue Devils get past the Highlanders.
Eli Johnson added 11 points for Unicoi, which improved to 13-9 on the season.
Cloudland had just three players score in the game, getting 18 from Elijah Blair, 10 from Victor Hicks and nine from Bentley Gilbert.
PROVIDENCE 71, UNAKA 63
ELIZABETHTON — Will Sexton cut loose for 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the Rangers past the Knights.
Providence was led in scoring by Thomas Messimer and Andrew Lawrence, who each totaled 13 points. James Reece chipped in with 12.
Joseph Slagle finished with 16 points for Unaka while Joe-z Blamo added 14.