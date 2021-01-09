Science Hill’s girls basketball team continued its hold on first place in the Big Seven Conference on Saturday.
The Lady Hilltoppers traveled to Bristol and rolled to a 60-27 win over Tennessee High.
“We played really well and the kids did a great job of sharing the ball,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “It was a really good effort by our kids, playing back-to-back nights.”
Science Hill (9-9 overall) improved to 4-0 in league play. Tennessee High (5-6) fell to 1-3 in the conference.
Science Hill took complete control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings by a 21-4 margin to take a 38-15 lead into the halftime locker room.
Kijanae Marion paced Science Hill, leading all scorers with 25 points.
“Nae had a great game for us,” Whaley said.
Kierra Morrow also had a big game for the Lady Hilltoppers, totaling 19 points. Collen Coughlin added 10 points.
Tennessee High got 13 points from Tori Ryan.
Volunteer 57, Unaka 52
Despite a 32-point effort from Lyndie Ramsey, the Lady Falcons held on for the non-conference victory.
Atlee Dean did most of her scoring from the free throw line, hitting 11 of 13 attempts. She paced her team in scoring with 14 points. Aliyah Crawley added 10 points as Volunteer improved to 8-6.
It was a gutsy effort for Ramsey, who totaled 17 of her points in the fourth quarter. It came one night after she hit 30 points against South Greene. The Lady Rangers fell to 0-6 on the season.
Cherokee 46, Claiborne 32
ROGERSVILLE — Kaylan Henard topped a balanced scoring effort with nine points as the Lady Chiefs rolled to the home victory.
Macy McDavid and Lydia Alvis each added eight points for Cherokee, which won its second straight game to improve to 3-4.
Hannah Fugate totaled 17 for Claiborne.
Happy Valley 51, Hampton 30
HAMPTON — Olivia Absher and Gabby Wood each scored 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors to the win over their county rivals.
Kadie Bailey added nine points in the Happy Valley win. Sara Orr had a game-high 13 points and Skylar Hicks was next high with seven points for the Lady Bulldogs.
BOYS
Sullivan East 68, Volunteer 61
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley produced 23 points and Ethan Bradford came through with 17 as the Patriots vanquished the Falcons.
Andrew Knittel paced Volunteer with 13 points. Heath Miller also hit double digits with 11, while Bradin Minton and Jon Wes Lovelace each finished with nine.
Hampton 58, Happy Valley 36
HAMPTON — Logan Whitehead and Garrett Vines each had 12-point efforts as the Bulldogs had a balanced attack.
It included 11 points from Michael Harrison and 10 points from Morgan Lyons.
Andrew Clawson hit three shots from 3-point range to lead the Warriors with nine. Landon Babb added eight points.
Providence Acad. 61, First Baptist 47
POWELL — Andrew Lawrence led three Providence players in double figures with 16 points in the win over the Eagles.
Thomas Messimer contributed 13 to the Knights’ cause and Sam McAllister scored 10 points.
Kadell Robinson was First Baptist’s leading scorer with 14, followed by Cooper Roberts with 13.