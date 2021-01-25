In a game they put away by halftime, Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers knocked off visiting Volunteer for a 73-41 girls basketball win.
Nae Marion produced 16 points for the Big Seven Conference frontrunners, now sporting an 8-0 league mark. Jasmin Myers followed closely with 14, Kat Patton scored 11 and Lexi Green and Colleen Coughlin each chipped in nine.
Audrey Evans topped the Lady Falcons’ output, scoring 10.
Science Hill led 42-14 at intermission.
HAMPTON 58, JOHNSON COUNTY 55
MOUNTAIN CITY — Up by 10 points (47-37) heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs held off Johnson County for their second win of the season.
Linsey Jenkins had the high game for Hampton, pitching in 15 points. Teammate Madi McClain totaled 12.
The Lady Longhorns’ Sadie Stout nestled the nylon for 24 points. Peyton Gentry was next with 17.
UNAKA 67, UNIVERSITY HIGH 8
ELIZABETHTON — With Lyndie Ramsey pumping through 22 points and Trinity Houghton 15, the Lady Rangers coasted to a Watauga Valley Conference victory.
Unaka, which blanked the Lady Bucs in the second and fourth quarters, converted 11 3-pointers with Houghton accounting for five.
Ryleigh Owen led UH with five points.
BEREAN CHRISTIAN 66, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 61
The Lady Knights cut loose for 11 3-pointers, but Berean, behind 29 points from Lillyanna Palmer, was still standing in the end.
Natalie White contributed 18 points for the Lady Eagles.
Six Providence 3s were courtesy of Taylor Price, who finished with 22 points. Teammates Jayden Riddle scored 13, Maddie Kyker 11 and Annette Beverly 10.
BOYS
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 66, BEREAN CHRISTIAN 20
With Sam McAllister piling up 23 points, the Knights made easy work of Berean.
McAlllister sank four of his team’s six 3-pointers and Cross Chadwick added 14 points to the winning effort.
Up 28-5 at the end of one quarter, the Knights stretched their lead to 45-11 by halftime.
HAMPTON 98, JOHNSON COUNTY 92
MOUNTAIN CITY — Morgan Lyons hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to force a second overtime and the Bulldogs came away with the high-scoring victory over their neighboring rivals.
Lyons led Hampton’s attack with 23 points with Garrett Vines right behind him with 22. Conor Burleson added 15 with Hayden Campbell (11) and Isaiah McCoury (10) also reaching double figures.
Jackson Earnhardt kept the hammer down, racing to a game-high 33 points for the Longhorns. Zack Parsons scored 15 and Clayton Cross had 14 for Johnson County, which was tied at 73-apiece at the end of regulation.
UNAKA 61, UNIVERSITY HIGH 58
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers used a balanced attack to overcome the Bucs in the Watauga Valley Conference rivalry game.
Joseph Slagle posted a 22-point effort for Unaka, which got 17 points from Will Sexton and 11 from Joe-Z Blamo. Devin Ramsey contributed nine points and Landon Ramsey grabbed eight rebounds.
Kaleb Meredith led University High with 25 points. John Carter had nine points and Elijah Chaffin pulled down 10 rebounds.