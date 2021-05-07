The top seed didn’t fall flat in its first postseason test.
Madisun Pritchard tossed a three-hitter on Friday as Elizabethton topped visiting Johnson County 4-1 in the District 1-AA softball tournament.
Mollie Johnson’s two-run single in the first inning put the Lady Cyclones (23-5) up for good. Maely Ingram and Ember Jensen added RBI singles in the second as Elizabethton jumped out front 4-0.
That was all the scoring Pritchard needed as she struck out 14 batters and walked one.
Emmy Miller’s RBI double in the sixth inning provided the lone run for the Lady Longhorns (11-16).
Ingram and Johnson each had two of Elizabethton’s 11 hits.
In 1-AA action from Bluff City, Jillian Shackelford outdueled pitching counterpart Madison Chapman as Sullivan East edged Sullivan South 2-1 in an elimination game.
Shackelford, who struck out six batters, was staked to a 2-0 first-inning lead when Cayden Bawgus followed up Hannah Scott’s single with a two-run home run to center.
The Lady Rebels (10-16) got on the board in the fifth. Chloe Nelson doubled and eventually crossed home plate on a double-steal attempt (runner at second was out).
Lauren Richardson led off the seventh with a single and quickly took second, but the Rebels failed to bring her in. The game ended with charging right fielder Lexie McDuffie making a play on Emma Ellis’ hard-hit ball and firing to first baseman Katie Botts in time for the out.
On Monday, Elizabethton hosts either Happy Valley or Unicoi County while Sullivan East (17-16) entertains Johnson County. Game times are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone 5, Science Hill 4
Daniel Boone scored all five of its runs in the first three innings and hung on to beat Science Hill in a Big 7 Conference game to cap the regular season. Audrey Morehouse, Maci Masters and Josey Jenkins each drove in runs for Boone (28-9), which took advantage of five Science Hill errors.
Susie Chatman earned the win, striking out six, to improve to 8-1. Kaleigh Quesinberry got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn the save. Each team had eight hits. Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee both had two for the Lady Trailblazers, while Abigail Taylor, Jayden Salts and Zoey Cooper supplied two apiece for Science Hill (29-11). The Lady Hilltoppers’ Salts, Cooper and Brynne Goins each accounted for an RBI.
BASEBALL
Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 0
Noah Rosato had a home run and a double and Elizabethton broke open a close game with an eight-run fifth inning to top Sullivan East in the District 1-AA baseball tournament.
Gage Treadway held the Patriots (14-15) to two hits over five innings in a game ended by the mercy rule.
Rosato, who finished with three hits, opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo home run off of King University signee Luke Hale. Briley Hurley added another run in the fourth when he came home on a passed ball.
Treadway helped his own cause in the fifth with an RBI single.
Bryson Rollins had two RBIs for the Cyclones (17-10). Padraig Murphy, Elijah Birdsong, Cooper Tipton, Cade Russell and Jaden Anderson also drove in runs.
Hampton 10, Unaka 2
The District 1-A tournament got underway with Hampton winning for the 13th time in 18 games.
Parker Henry and Collin Morgan each batted 2 for 2 and stole two bases. One of Henry’s hits went for a triple while Morgan had a double to his credit.
Also for the Bulldogs (15-10), Conor Jones tripled in a 2-for-4 performance. McKinley Kuhn produced two RBIs with a safety squeeze bunt and double, and Chance Point registered his 30th stolen base of the season.
“Postseason nerves and jitters are a real thing,” said Hampton coach Nick Perkins. ”My guys struggled to settle in, but any postseason win is a big win — especially after the 2020 season was canceled.”
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Cherokee 1
Trailing 1-0, the second-seeded Indians (24-9) posted back-to-back five-run innings en route to a victory in the District 1-AAA tournament’s opening round.
Sam Ritz delivered a two-run single in the third inning. During the fourth, it was Jake Timbes producing a two-run single before Payton Grimm slammed a two-run home run.
Timbes also doubled in a 3-for-4, 2-run showing. Going 2 for 4 and scoring twice, Grimm finished at 2 for 4.
The Chiefs (7-21) got two-hit games from Peyton Bledsoe and Matt Newton.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 3, KACHEA 0
Jacob Reese, James Reese and Reid Stoltzfus scored goals as Providence Academy beat KACHEA. Stoltzfus also had an assist.
University High 7, Sullivan South 0
Centerback Patrick Willard and Pate Anglin produced two goals apiece while Bracken Burns had a goal to go with four assists as the Bucs (12-1-3) blanked Sullivan South on Thursday.
Tyler Barnes and Elijah Kaddish each had a goal while Andrew Jarvis recorded an assist. Goalkeeper Sam McGee tallied two saves and Sadiq Mohammed made one late to preserve the shutout.