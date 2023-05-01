ERWIN — Pushing across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Unicoi County edged West Ridge 8-7 for a non-conference softball win on Monday.

Keri Huskins’ RBI single made it a 7-6 game. A passed ball and wild pitch brought in the tying and winning runs, respectively.

