ERWIN — Pushing across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Unicoi County edged West Ridge 8-7 for a non-conference softball win on Monday.
Keri Huskins’ RBI single made it a 7-6 game. A passed ball and wild pitch brought in the tying and winning runs, respectively.
Unicoi, which overcame a 5-0 deficit, got a 4-for-4, 2-run day from Destiny Bridges. Kennedy Hensley (2 runs), Skylar Tipton (2 RBIs), Peyton Higgins and Kenzie Jones contributed two hits apiece.
Bridges and Jones both doubled in a 14-hit attack. Reliever Noly Cooper got the pitching win, holding West Ridge to one run over the final 3.2 innings.
Madison Chapman paced the Lady Wolves, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Ellen Goodwin added two hits, Lacey Fugate had a pair of RBIs and Natalie Moore accounted for three runs.
Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 2
Riley Croley drove in three runs, Maci Masters homered and Kaleigh Quesinberry hurled a four-hitter as the Lady Trailblazers won convincingly.
Croley (double, 2 runs), Masters (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Josie Jenkins, Audrey Moorhouse, Ava Saul and Kori Thompson had two hits apiece for the winners. Quesinberry, who doubled, totaled nine strikeouts from the circle.
The Lady Patriots’ Keelye Fields ripped a two-run homer in a two-hit performance.
Dobyns-Bennett 15, Unaka 4
KINGSPORT — Getting the job done in five innings, the Lady Indians pounded out 14 hits and drew a half-dozen walks.
Haigan Depew and Haley Porter each batted 3-for-3 and scored three times. Driving in four runs, Sophie Dean banged out two doubles in four at-bats.
Julianne Tipton (2 runs), Payton Moore (double) and Claudia Manness and each produced two RBIs. Three runs were supplied by Savannah Hutchins while Hannah Frye paired two walks with two runs.
Dean pitched for D-B, yielding just one earned run.
The Lady Rangers got a 3-for-3 effort from leadoff batter Haley Taylor.
Elizabethton 11, Cherokee 1
ELIZABETHTON — Five innings were enough for the Lady Cyclones to rack up 19 hits, including three each from Ember Jensen and Kenidy Harris.
Harris turned in a 3-RBI performance and Jensen scored twice. In addition for EHS, Maely Ingram (2 runs), Cheyenne Porous (2 runs), Sadie Williams (2 RBIs) Lana Ward (2 runs), Mollie Johnson and Lela Byrd collected two hits apiece.
Harris, Lela Byrd and Williams homered. Lana Ward doubled twice with Lela adding a two-bagger.
Lela Byrd handled Elizabethton’s pitching chores, piling up nine strikeouts.
Cherokee was held to three hits. Hannah Bates knocked in the team’s lone run.