Unicoi County gave up a three spot in the first inning, but the Lady Blue Devils broke things open in the fifth inning.
A five-run outburst was the impetus for a 10-3 high school softball victory Friday at Lady Devils Diamond in Erwin.
Caroline Podvin turned in a big day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two runs batted in. Samantha Chavez homered and finished with two hits.
Alison Hensley added two hits and three RBIs while Kendell Hensley totaled two hits.
Pitcher Cami Peterson was lights out after the first inning, going the distance and allowing six hits and two earned runs. She struck out six and didn’t walk anyone.
Unicoi improved to 19-16 on the season.
Tenn. High 12, Sullivan East 2
Tori Ryan pulled off a rare feat, hitting for the cycle in a five-inning game.
Ryan tripled in her first at-bat, doubled the next time up, homered in her third at-bat, and followed with a single in her last appearance.
“I’m super proud of her and how she has shown up all year,” said Lady Vikings’ head coach Jenn Testa. “She had worked so hard. And to see her accomplish that on her Senior Night was very special.”
Overall, the Lady Vikings had four homers with Nikki Duncan, Keegan Myers and Grayson Phipps also leaving the yard. Phipps, Duncan and Ryan each hit their homers in a seven-run, third-inning outburst.
Myers finished with four RBIs while Ashley Worley had two hits and two RBIs. Kenzie Orfield had three hits while Abbie Miller had two.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sull. South 1
The Lady Indians scored all 11 of their runs in the third inning.
Haigan Depew led the Tribe assault with three RBIs. Makaila Collier and Hannah Frye each had two hits while Sophie Dean drove in a pair of runs.
Julianne Tipton produced her typical strong effort in the circle, allowing three hits with no earned runs and striking out six.
David Crockett 11, Johnson Co. 3
It was tied at 3-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Lady Pioneers ran away.
Kennedy Broyles, who went the distance in the circle, led the offensive attack with three hits and two RBIs. Alyssa Suits also had three hits. Matty McKee and Ashlyn Dulaney each totaled two hits and two RBIs. Terra Flower drove in a pair of runs.
For Johnson County, Emmy Miller had two hits and three RBIs. Maddi Eddington also had a pair of hits.
Cherokee 10, Sullivan East 1
Haley Vigil went 4 for 5 and drove in a pair of runs as the Lady Chiefs rolled.
Meredith Owen totaled three hits and two runs batted in while Hannah Bates had two hits and two RBIs. Randi Fletcher and Gema Brooks each totaled two hits.
Samantha Tilson cranked out a home run and went the distance on a seven-hitter with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Jillian Shackelford went 4 for 4 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Elizabethton 5, Cocke County 1
Kallista Deprimo ripped three doubles among her four hits to lead the Lady Cyclones to their 21st win in 26 games.
Emma O’Quinn finished with three hits. Madisun Pritchard, Mollie Johnson and Cheyenne Poiroux each totaled two hits while Kenidy Harris added two RBIs.
Pritchard was stellar in the circle, firing a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
Happy Valley 13, Hampton 1
Abby Holt, Olivia Absher, Maddie Lingerfelt and Blakelee Ollis each had two hits and two RBIs, and an eight-run second inning put the game out of reach.
Holt had two doubles while Ollis had a double and a triple.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 17, Cocke County 5
With Cole Torbett, Jack Torbett, Gavin Biggs and Jaxon Diamond each accounting for two hits, the Hilltoppers easily prevailed at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The two Torbetts and Diamond scratched for two runs apiece. Triples came from Jack Torbett and Ashton Motte, who totaled three runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks.
Parker Trippeer and Dustin Eatmon (double) both added two RBIs. Trippeer also crossed the plate three times.
Already up 6-0, Science Hill put the five-inning game away with an 11-run third. The ’Toppers used five pitchers, none of which threw more than two innings. Josh McMackin and Eatman each recorded four strikeouts.
Dylan Ellison had a double and three RBIs for the Fighting Cocks.
Sull. East 3, University High 2
Taking advantage of a hit-by-pitch and an error on both sides of the infield, the Bucs pushed across a run and had the tying run on second base in the top of the seventh inning.
From there, however, Patriots reliever Tyson Mitchell induced a game-ending fielder’s choice.
Mitchell surrendered an unearned run over three innings to pocket the win. Sullivan East starter Luke Hale threw the first four frames, allowing a run on four hits and totaling six strikeouts.
The Patriots’ Dylan Bartley turned in a 4-for-4 day, including a double.
Kaleb Meredith was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for UH. Joseph Armstrong, who pitched five innings, shut out of the Patriots until yielding two fifth-inning runs.
Tenn. High 14, Elizabethton 6
Erupting for 11 first-inning run was easily more than enough for the visiting Vikes.
No extra-base hits were part of the early onslaught as Tennessee High rapped out nine singles.
C.J. Henley going 4 for 5 with a double spearheaded a 13-hit Vikes assault. Scoring twice, he was joined by Brayden Blevins at the top of the RBI chart with three.
Blevins, Cole Presson and Garrett Embree collected two hits each with Presson also supplying two runs and a pair of RBIs. Wade Witcher had two RBIs to go with two runs while Snyder coupled three walks with three runs.
For the Cyclones, it was Cade Russell going 2 for 2. Ashton Wilson (2 runs) and Jaden Anderson followed with 2-for-4 showings and Bryson Collins registered two RBIs.
Greeneville 7, David Crockett 3
After the Pioneers pushed across a top-of-the-fifth run, snapping a 1-1 tie, Greeneville put up three runs in its end of the inning and scored three more times in the sixth.
Nick Iezzi doubled in a 2-for-4, 3-RBI showing for the Greene Devils. Avery Collins went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Going 2 for 3 (double) was Will Hurley, who also drove in two runs. Ayden Cheney’s 2-for-4 effort included a two-bagger.
Topping the Pioneers, Caleb Bradburn collected two hits in four at-bats. Mason Britton had a hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs while Garrett Leonard doubled, scored twice and garnered two walks.
North Greene 8, Chuckey-Doak 0
Cayden Foulks victimized the visiting Black Knights with a three-hitter, amassing eight strikeouts against one walk.
Foulks also batted 2 for 3 and scored three times. Teammate Carson Whaley had two RBIs in a 2-for-4 effort.
Volunteer 7, West Greene 5
Ethan Smith went 3 for 4 to lead the Falcons.
Cooper Smith and Tucker Bellamy each chipped in with two hits and Garrison Barrett got the win.
Austin Wampler had two hits for West Greene.
Bearden 8, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Brooks Wright, Bryson Trammell and Ty Seritt drove in two runs apiece for the Bulldogs, who pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three runs in the fifth and three more the following inning.
Wright and Caden Rector both added two hits to the winning cause.
The Indians were limited to four hits, one being a Sam Ritz home run. Brady Stump doubled and drew three of 12 walks for D-B. Jack Browder also accounted for three bases on balls.
Clinton 8, Cherokee 7
A leadoff single from Daniel Burke, three walks and a hit-by-pitch enabled the Dragons to overcome a 7-6 Cherokee lead in the bottom of the seventh. The game ended on Colby Holbrook bases-loaded walk with one out.
Mac Lowe homered and had three RBIs for Clinton. James Cloud drove in a pair of runs.
A 10-hit Chiefs output was paced by Peyton Bledsoe at 2 for 2 and Cole Putnal going 2 for 4 with a double. Putnal recorded three RBIs while Bledsoe posted two runs and a couple of stolen bases.
SOCCER
Providence Acad. 4, Volunteer 4
Holding the Falcons scoreless after halftime, the Knights overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to come away with a tie.
James Reese provided a pair of goals for the Knights. Adding a goal apiece were teammates Jacob Reese and Toby Crabtree, who also doled out an assist.
Providence’s Chris Miller tallied a pair of assists.
Thursday University High 6, Unicoi Co. 1
The Bucs celebrated their senior night by defeating Unicoi at ETSU’s Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Led by Andrew Jarvis with two, all six UH goals were scored by seniors. Pate Anglin, Bracken Burns, Matthew Powell and Jack Ryan were responsible for the other four.
Burns also had three assists while freshmen Abel Pate and Braden Williams had one each. Unicoi’s goal came in the first half on a Jose Ramirez shot outside the 18-yard box.
“This is a great group of seniors that are accomplished not just on the soccer field but also in the classroom,” said Bucs coach J. Bracken Burns Jr. ”Very proud of this senior class!”