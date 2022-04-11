ELIZABETHTON — Dobyns-Bennett scored 13 runs on 13 hits in a non-conference baseball win over Elizabethton on Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Jake Timbes went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs from the lead-off spot as the Indians captured a 13-6 victory.
Sam Ritz provided a double, triple and two RBIs. Peyton Grimm finished with two hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Aiden Byington gave up four hits, two runs and two walks over five innings to pick up the win. Brady Carter threw the final pair of innings.
Down 13-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Cyclones showed fight by scoring four runs. They had bases loaded when the game ended.
Gage Treadway was the losing pitcher, but Elizabethton’s leading hitter with a pair of RBIs. Peyton Johnson had a double and scored twice.
West Ridge 9, David Crockett 5
BLOUNTVILLE — The top four of the West Ridge lineup — Isaac Haynie, Drew Hoover, Sean Reed and Wade Witcher — each had two hits to lead the Wolves over the Pioneers.
Brody Ratliff, Marshall Buchanan, Jacob Bombailey and Haynie scored two runs apiece.
Brenden Reid had two singles and scored two runs to lead Crockett. Garrett Leonard reached base three times.
Unicoi County 4, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Valentin Batrez hit a two-run home run over right field as the Blue Devils rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Nick Satterly had two hits and scored two runs, while Tanner Berry finished 2 for 4. Lucas Slagle was on point on the mound. He struck out nine, gave up two hits and two walks.
Tyson Mitchell suffered the loss despite finishing with 13 strikeouts.
Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL —Brayden Blevins threw a two-hitter with seven stirkeouts and no walks. He went 3 for 4 at the plate
Andrew Dingus had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It sparked a six-run inning, while Logan Quales and Garrett Cross each finished with two hits.
Johnson County 8, FCA Flames 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Asa Lewis had eight strikeouts over five shutout innings to lead the Longhorns over the Flames.
Dakota Holt and Zac Parsons each threw a scoreless inning in the victory.
Ethan Icenour led Johnson County on the offensive end with two hits, including a double and two runs scored. Seth Condor also had two hits and scored twice, while Parsons finished 2 for 3.
For the Flames, Greg Vissors and Elijah Johnson each had two hits.
Hampton 26, Unaka 4
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs kept the hammer down with nine runs in the first inning and 12 in the fourth against the Rangers.
Morgan Lyons finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Chance Point and Collin Morgan each scored four times.
Kalway Heaton was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs. Others with two RBIs included McKinley Kuhn, Collin Eller and Andon Winters. Caleb Royston finished with three runs, while Jonathon Greenwell and Brody Hicks each scored twice.
Winning pitcher Josh Whitson had seven strikeouts.
Logan Lewis had a two-run triple to highlight Unaka’s efforts.
N. Greene 7, University High 0
BAILEYTON — The Huskies’ Jeshua Crawford proved vexing to the Bucs with a 13-strikeout effort. He gave up just four hits and no walks in a complete-game performance.
Drexel Grant drove in two runs and Damian Burns had two hits to lead North Greene on the offensive end.
Cade Pollock went 2 for 3 with a double to lead University High.
Providence Academy 3, Lakeway Christian 1
MORRISTOWN — Totaling eight strikeouts, Tyner Simpson gave up four hits and no walks over seven innings as the Knights turned back the Lions.
Lucas Belcher went 2 for 3 to lead Providence Academy at the plate. Tine Bowman had two stolen bases as the Knights had four as a team.
Elijah Henry led Lakeway with two hits.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 4, West Ridge 3
Maddie Diamond hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift the Lady ’Toppers past the Lady Wolves.
West Ridge had taken the lead in the top of the inning, scoring off a RBI ground out and error.
Science Hill’s previous two runs came off an error on a long ball that Diamond hit to the outfield. Jayden Salts was 3 for 3 at the plate for the Lady ’Toppers.
Zoey Cooper gave up four hits and one run over 3 1/3 innings. Bree Presnell finished with six strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Kendall Nash and Lilly Frazier each had two hits to lead West Ridge. Victoria Browder pitched a complete game and gave up just one earned run.
Dobyns-Bennett 11, Sull. East 2
BLUFF CITY — Catie Zani hit a grand slam in the second inning to highlight the Lady Indians’ win over the Patriots.
She had two hits as did Emma Anthony, who hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth for Dobyns-Bennett’s last run. Anthony finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Julianne Tipton gave D-B the early advantage with a two-run double in the first inning. She also scored two runs. Hailey Porter, Savannah Hutchins and Haigan Depew all had two hits, while Emma Allgood drove in two runs.
Hannah Frye was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts, six hits and four walks. She aided her cause by scoring twice.
Tori Leonard was the only Sullivan East player with multiple hits.
Morristown West 7, David Crockett 6
The Lady Pioneers rallied with five runs over the final three innings, but come up just short against the Lady Trojans.
Ashlyn Dulaney homered twice with a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the fifth.
Sydney Hodges was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Bailey Dugger had two hits, including a double and Marin Simpkins also had two hits.
Overall, the Lady Pioneers outhit the Lady Trojans 12-7.
Kaylee Dyke led Morristown West, going 2 for 2 with two-run home run in the second inning and two runs scored. Hailey Milton also drove in two runs, while Jaelyn McDaniel scored twice.
Winning pitcher Briony Bunsic finished with 12 strikeouts.
Volunteer 4, Unicoi County 2
ERWIN — The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on against the Lady Devils.
Lead-off batter Audrey Evans went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and Kendra Huff also finished 2 for 3. Addyson Fisher had a winning effort with 12 strikeouts, while allowing just three hits and three walks.
Kynzie Jones had a two-run single in the fourth inning for Unicoi County’s runs. Cami Peterson gave up six hits and two earned runs in a losing cause.
S. Greene 5, Johnson County 4
GREENEVILLE — Evie Rader came through with a two-out, walk off to score two runs for the Rebels.
South Greene pulled out a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Johnson County answered with four runs in fifth.
Faith Walsh and Hannah Fritts each had solo home runs for the Lady Longhorns. Halie Cox and Lexi Proffitt and Fritts each had two hits. Fritts had nine strikeouts, but was tagged with the loss despite the Lady Longhorns outhtting the Lady Rebels 11-5.
Whitney Casteel was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for South Greene.