Autumn Holmes had 23 kills to go over 1,000 for her career in Science Hill’s 3-1 volleyball win over visiting David Crockett on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hilltoppers rallied from losing the first set 25-9 to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. Holmes led the way, also coming up with 15 digs.
Molly Williams finished with 30 digs. The assists leaders were Ella Neal with 18 and Meaghan Kanady with 16.
Crockett was paced by Sophia Gouge with 12 kills and eight digs. Brooklyn Dulaney moved around the court for eight service aces, 24 assists and 16 digs. Brylee Tullock finished with 17 digs.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Daniel Boone 1
KINGSPORT — Dakota Vaiese was able to move the ball around with 18 digs and 50 assists to lead the Lady Indians in the key Big 5 Conference contest.
Riley Brandon was a force with 15 kills and 12 digs. Inari Phillips finished with 11 kills and nine blocks, while Jordan Guthrie was also productive with 10 kills and 10 blocks.
Irina Cucovik totaled 10 kills and Rachel Falin was credited with 31 digs.
Kyleigh Bacon posted a double-double of 10 kills and 19 digs to lead Boone. Grace Misciagna finished with 10 kills, while Allie Davis had a game-high 28 digs. Addison Dietz totaled 22 assists and 13 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — The battle of old rivals went down to the wire with the Lady Patriots escaping with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 15-12.
Hannah Hodge was East’s leader with 17 kills and 16 digs. Maddie Woomer was tough at the net as well with 11 kills and five blocks.
Kyndi Hodge dished out 42 assists and 12 digs. Jenna Hare recorded 15 digs and nine kills, while Carly Bradford ended with 13 digs.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 9, West Ridge 0BLOUNTVILLE — Cassidy Church posted a four-goal effort and Kassie Estep added a hat trick with three as the Lady ‘Blazers rolled in Big 5 Conference action.
Tessa Arney and Shyra Phan scored Boone’s other goals.
Elizabethton 4, Volunteer 0
ELIZABETHTON — Shayla Orellana, Camdyn Garland, Hallie Powell and Molly Johnson all scored goals in the Lady Cyclones’ victory.
Izzy Lewis accounted for two assists and Kaiya Simmons had one. Morgan Heaton and Abbie Krawczyk combined in goal for the shutout.
Volunteer 3, Unicoi County 0
CHURCH HILL — Sydney Cloud coupled 16 assists with five digs, Veda Barton put down nine kills and the Lady Falcons got the job done against Unicoi County.
Lily Christian chipped in six assists and five digs for the winners, who prevailed 25-19, 25-10 and 25-17.
Tennessee High 3, Johnson County 0
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings rolled 25-4, 25-5 and 25-7 behind seven Madison Blair kills, plus six kills and five assists from Kira Adams.
Bree Adams and Ashton Blair both handed out 10 assists.