ELIZABETHTON — Science Hill finished off the baseball regular season with a rout of old rival Elizabethton.
The Hilltoppers scored seven runs in the first inning and eight in the fifth to take an 18-2 five-inning win over the Cyclones.
Nate Conner had four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times. Gavin Briggs had a two-run home run and three RBIs, overall. Jake McAllister had three RBIs and scored twice. Jack Torbett had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jaxon Diamond had two hits and scored three runs, while Cole Torbett and Owen Painter each had two hits and two runs scored.
Cole Torbett was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts over three innings. Cade Russell hit a two-run single for Elizabethton.
Tennessee High 12 David Crockett 6
BRISTOL — The Vikings opened up with six runs in the first inning as they doubled up the Pioneers.
Braden Wilhoit went 4 for 4 and scored two runs. Andrew Dingus and Greg Harris were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayden Blevins also had two hits.
Aidan Clark led Crockett with two hits and two RBIs. Jobe Hanneken had two hits and scored two runs, while Caleb Bradburn had two hits.
Cherokee 11, Volunteer 1
ROGERSVILLE — Brady Leroy had two home runs, while Will Price had a home run, three RBIs and scored three times to lead the Chiefs to the win over their Hawkins County rival.
Aidan Webb had two hits and two RBIs, while Cole Putnal also finished with two hits. Matt Newton added a solo home run. Devan Carpenter and Webb combined to give up two hits in the five-inning victory.
Johnson County 8 Cocke County 3
MOUNTAIN CITY — Peyton Pavusek went 4 for 4 and scored twice as the Longhorns won its senior day matchup with the Fighting Cocks.
Seth Condor drove in four of the eight runs, while Asa Lewis had two RBIs. Dakota Holt struck out five batters in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
University High 13, Hampton 2
HAMPTON — The Bucs captured the Watauga Valley Conference regular-season crown with the win over the Bulldogs.
Hank Stott went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Finney and Jack Harmon each had two hits and drove in two runs. One of Harmon’s hits was a triple. Chance Point led the Hampton offense by going 2 for 4.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 9, David Crockett 3
Savannah Jessee had a three-run home run and Maci Masters added a solo shot as the Lady ’Blazers won the rivalry game over the Lady Pioneers.
Kyleigh Bacon was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while Aubrey Moorhouse had two hits and two runs.
Sydney Hodges went 2 for 3 with a RBI triple to lead Crockett. Ashlyn Dulaney also had two hits.
Johnson County 4 Elizabethton 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Hailie Cox went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored.
Autumn Lewis was 3 for 3, while Faith Walsh and Mattie Jones each had two hits. Hannah Fritts had two RBIs. Fritts and Jones combined for the victory.
Elizabethton’s Madisun Pritchard finished with seven strikeouts.
Volunteer 10, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — Emily Wyatt had eight strikeouts in a three-hit shutout for Lady Falcons in the win over the Lady Chiefs.
Audrey Evans hit a grand slam as part of her 2-for-3 effort. Abby Fisher finished with three RBIs as everyone in the starting lineup had a base hit.
SOCCER
Science Hill 9, David Crockett 0
The Hilltoppers honored 13 seniors including Ben Schulz, who led the way with two goals and an assist. Benji Augustine and Mike Muingbeh each scored two goals.
Isaiah Neal had one goal and an assist, while Harper Jennings and Grant Gibbons accounted for the other goals. Elias Bazouni had an assist.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Lucas Park had a hat trick and Maddox DeVinney scored two goals.
Gary Jarquin-Ramirez, Grayson Hammond, Grayton Manning, Cameron Sweeney and Wyatt Arrowood each scored once. Camden Whisnant scored the lone goal for West Ridge.
Daniel Boone 1 Morristown East 1
MORRISTOWN — Alan Gerlock’s come-from-behind goal in the 62nd minute lifted the Trailblazers into a tie with the Hurricanes.
Unicoi County 3, Elizabethton 2
ERWIN — Bryan Espinoza had the first and third goals to lift the Blue Devils to the win over the Cyclones. Jose Lopez scored the second goal. Kenny Meza was the winning goalkeeper.
Eli Williams and Skylar Jenkins scored goals for Elizabethton.
U-High 1, Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — The Bucs won the District 1-A regular-season championship with a goal by Abel Pate on a bicycle kick in the first half.
Paul Gantley assisted on the goal. Sam McGee was in goal for the shutout and finished with seven saves.
Providence Academy 6, Oak Hill Academy 0
Jacob Reese had a goal and two assists as the Knights finished the season with 13 straight wins and 14-3 overall record.
Reid Stoltzfus had a goal and an assist, while other goals were scored by Jacob Orr, Bennett Smith, Brody Turner and James Reese. Tyler Zepeda had an assist.