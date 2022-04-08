EASLEY, S.C. — The Science Hill baseball team kept on rolling with a nonconference road win on Friday over Easley (S.C.), 4-0. The offense was spread out for the Hilltoppers as Cole Torbett, Jake Bedard and Gavin Briggs each had an RBI.
Caden Torraca was the only player for the Johnson City nine to garner multiple hits, knocking two singles. Nate Conner earned the win for the ’Toppers, throwing four strong innings and allowing only one hit while striking out four.
Dobyns-Bennett 12, Knox West 1
KNOXVILLE — Behind a potent offense, the Indians Varsity coasted to an easy win over Knox West in the ETBCA Classic.
D-B tallied four runs in the fourth, thanks to big plays by Andrew Myers Turner Stout and Sam Ritz.
Cade Maynor was the winning pitcher as he went five innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out six. Isaac Hale hit a home run in the sixth inning for the Tribe.
Kingsport racked up 14 hits as Payton Grimm, Hale, Ritz, Tanner Kilgore and Stout all managed multiple hits. Grimm went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Maryville 9
KNOXVILLE — Maryville knotted the game up at nine in the bottom of the fourth when Landon Dockery knocked a two-RBI single.
A time limit stopped the game after the completion of the fifth.
D-B tallied five runs in the third thanks to doubles by Isaac Hale and Jake Timbes and a single by Will Ritz. Timbes also notched a home run in the second.
West Ridge 15, Knox Halls 1
KNOXVILLE — The offense was clicking on all cylinders for West Ridge in a rout of Knox Halls.
Sean Reed was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Wolves while Drew Hoover went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Wade Witcher finished 2-for-3 with an RBI while Will Harris and Marshall Buchanan each added two hits.
On the mound, Carson Tate threw a complete five-inning game, allowing one earned run on three hits and a pair of strikeouts.
Providence Academy 14, John Battle 4
The Knights fired up the offense in the first and the fifth, scoring four and five runs, respectively.
Lucas Belcher was the winning pitcher as he lasted 4 1/3, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out five.
Providence racked up 13 hits on the day as Tyner Simpson, Ronnie Matti and Nate Eisfelder all managed multiple hits. Simpson ended the game going 3-for-4.
Jon Allan Richardson had a home run for Battle in the fifth.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Cleveland 0
CORRYTON — Julianne Tipton fired a one-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Lady Indians earned a win in the Gibbs tournament.
Sophie Dean had two RBIs while Hannah Frye had two hits.
Gibbs 5, Dobyns-Bennett 2
CORRYTON — Catie Zani homered and drove in two runs for the Lady Indians.
Julianne Tipton chipped in with two hits for the Tribe.
DeKalb Co. 12, Daniel Boone 8
CORRYTON — The Lady Trailblazers came up short in the Gibbs tournament despite Maci Masters going 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.
Boone made four errors that led to five unearned runs.
Mt. Juliet 4, Daniel Boone 3
CORRYTON — Maci Masters homered and drove in three runs to pace the Lady Trailblazers’ attack.
Audrey Moorhouse was 2 for 3 for the Lady Trailblazers, who again made four errors and all of the Lady Bears’ runs were unearned.
BOYS SOCCER
Science Hill 1, Knox West 0
KNOXVILLE — Mikel Muingbeh scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers in a win over the Rebels in the Bearden Invitational.
Robert Eaton played well in goal for Science Hill, making eight saves.
Providence Academy 6, Volunteer 1
Reid Stoltzfus put on a show for Providence on the opening day of the Blue Ridge Classic, scoring four goals. Steven Carpenter and James Reese each had a goal as well for the Knights.
James Reese had two assists while brother Jacob had one.
Tyler Zepeda had six saves for Providence in goal.
Providence Academy 5, Lakeway Christian 2
In the second game for the Knights, James Reese netted a hat trick while Stoltzfus tallied the other two goals. Stoltzfus also had three assists.
Jacob and James Reese each had an assist as well for Providence.
University High 2, Lakeway Christian 0
Trey Meredith and Abel Pate each netted a goal for the Buccaneers. Both tallies were assisted by Elijah Kaddish.
University High 3, Lynchburg Homeschool (Va.) 0
Meredith, Sam McGee and George Holt all found the back of the net in the second game of the day for the Bucs. Kaddish had two more assists.