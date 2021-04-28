Science Hill scored a pair of second-half goals in a hard fought 2-0 win over David Crockett in boys’ soccer action Wednesday night at Pioneer Field.
Tied at the half, the Hilltoppers broke loose in the 45th minute when Hayden Forrester scored off an assist by Ben Shultz.
Crockett, which nearly took the lead on a powerful kick by Joshua Denny in the first half, still challenged. Science Hill grabbed control in the 67th minute with Hunter Turgeon scoring off a cross by Austin Rich.
Science Hill coach David Strickland praised the Pioneers’ efforts.
“They played a lot of people deep in the box, but we were able to play on the outside of that in the second half to open some things up,” Strickland said. “Kieran Yra had a big save to keep us in it. In the first half, their desire was much bigger than ours. Anything in the middle to attacking, they were first to it; they would outhustle us, outwork us.
“We made some adjustments at the half with players’ approach. We got stronger and our fight got better. The result was we had more opportunities on goal.”
Crockett coach Chris Kudera acknowledged the big play by Yra and also was complimentary of his own keeper Jack Roney having double-digit saves. There were just too many opportunities by the Hilltoppers in the second half.
“Joshua had a great shot, but it was a great save by their keeper,” Crockett coach Chris Kudera said. “Without that, it could have been 1-0. We had some opportunities in the first half and second half. We just have to get better putting them in the goal. Playing a quality team like Science Hill and to stay in the game the whole time, it’s encouraging for the boys.”
SOFTBALL
Science Hill sweeps Greeneville
Science Hill’s Bree Presnell fired a one-hitter with four strikeouts to push the Lady Hilltoppers to a 1-0 win over Greeneville in the first game of a softball doubleheader Wednesday.
Beth Pridemore drove in the game’s only run with a fourth-inning single. She had two hits as did Jayden Salts.
It was a blowout in game two as the Lady Hilltoppers exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning of a 16-7 victory.
Bree Presnell homered and finished with three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored. Abigail Taylor had two doubles, finishing 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Salts had three hits and two runs batted in while Jannon Glaspie and Maddie Holstein each added two hits and two RBIs. Kendall Goines and Pridemore each drove in a pair of runs.
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Tennessee High 2
Sophie Dean was tough in the circle while Chloe Duncan and Kierstyn Judd supported her with homers.
It was a key Big Seven Conference win for the Lady Indians, who stayed in the hunt for one of the top three spots in the league. D-B (22-10) tied the Lady Vikings (20-7) with a 6-5 league mark.
Dean went the distance, allowing six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Hannah Frye had two hits and two RBIs while Savannah Hughes and Haigan Depew each added two hits.
Rylee Fields had two hits for Tennessee High.
Cloudland 7, North Greene 4
The Highlanders racked up three fourth-inning runs and that turned out to be the difference in the Watauga Valley Conference battle.
Karah Fields, Taylor Hicks and Krisi Bare each had two hits for the Lady Highlanders.
BASEBALL
Providence Acad. 13, Sullivan Central 0
Daniel Lawson brought out the big stick, homering among his three hits and driving in four runs for the Knights.
Noah Lawson dominated on the mound, allowing just two hits in five innings and striking out nine batters. Jayme Peay added three hits and three RBIs while Drew Niebauer totaled two hits and two RBIs.