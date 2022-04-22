Unicoi County made a game of it, but couldn’t keep pace with Class 4A state power Science Hill in a 10-7 baseball decision at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday.
“It has been a long, hard week, and our guys have really dug deep and battled,” said Unicoi head coach Chad Gillis. “These last two games (including a 5-4 loss to Tennessee High) have really shown what we are capable of, for sure.”
Trailing 4-0 after the top of the first inning, the Hilltoppers put up an eight spot in the second inning and held off a late Blue Devils’ rally.
Jack Torbett belted a homer for the Hilltoppers while Cole Torbett (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Jake Bedard (2 hits), Jaxon Diamond (two RBIs), Jake McAllister (2 hits) and Caden Torraca (2 RBIs) stood out at the plate.
For Unicoi, Valentin Batrez had two hits and two RBIs. Tanner Berry also had a pair of RBIs.
Hardin Valley 11, Dobyns-Bennett
0
KINGSPORT — Carson Hoffmeister hit a pair of home runs and finished with four RBIs as the Hawks crunched the Indians.
D-B managed only four hits against Hardin Valley pitcher Micah Hoffmeister, who went the distance.
Tenn. High 22, University High 4
BRISTOL — Brayden Blevins, Garrett Cross and Gregory Harris combined for 10 hits, 10 runs and 15 RBIs in the blowout win.
Cross went 4 for 4 with four runs and six RBIs while Blevins was 4 for 4 with four runs, four RBIs and a homer. Harris homered and had five RBIs.
Chuckey-Doak 6, Sullivan East 5
AFTON — Wade Fletcher homered and also entered the game in relief on the mound and struck out 11 batters in five innings to earn the win.
Jaylen Willett led the Black Knights’ offensive attack, going 3 for 3. Dillon Shelton homered and drove in four runs.
For East, Dylan Bartley had two hits and two RBIs. Ethan Waters also had two hits.
Volunteer 5, Happy Valley 0
Garrison Barrett struck out nine batters in four innings on the mound for the Falcons.
Isaiah Bowery (3 for 4), Riley Littleton (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Austin Williams (3 for 3) each had big days at the plate. Seth Marshall drove in a pair of runs.
North Greene 6, South Greene 1
GREENEVILLE — Jeshua Crawford totaled with 10 strikeouts on the mound and also drove in four runs.
Hancock Co. 10, Unaka 7
SNEEDVILLE — Michael Duvall homered and drove in four runs for the Rangers in the losing cause.
Hancock Co. 17, Unaka 15
SNEEDVILLE — Michael Duvall had two hits and three RBIs as the Rangers came up short.
Brynin Repass, Logan Lewis, Brayden Powell and Kyler Townsend each drove in two runs for Unaka.
Providence Acad. 12, Lakeway 2
Caleb Cross had three hits while Nathan Eisfelder totaled four RBIs.
Lucas Belcher had a pair of RBIs while Tine Bowman totaled two hits. Belcher was also the winning pitching, striking out nine batters in five innings and allowing just one earned run.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 12, Cloudland 0
GREENEVILLE — Karly Honeycutt and Gabby Oaks combined on a two-hit shutout.
Ashlyn Dulaney (2 hits, 4 RBIs), Rhyan Massey (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Cara Wilson (2 hits, 3 RBIs) led the offense.
David Crockett 12, Grainger 0
GREENEVILLE — Cara Wilson threw a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.
Sydney Hodges and Ashlyn Dulaney each had three hits and an RBI. Karly Honeycutt added two hits and four RBIs. Julie Maupin had two hits.
Greeneville 5, West Ridge 4
GREENEVILLE — Leading by a run, the Lady Wolves made an error to extend the inning and then lost on a walk-off two-run single by Stoan Radar.
Madison Chapman had two hits while Lilly Frazier drove in a pair of runs for West Ridge.
West Ridge 6, Johnson Co. 0
GREENEVILLE — Anna Grove fired a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the four-inning game.
Madison Chapman had two hits while Kendall Nash drove in three runs for the Lady Wolves.
Morristown West 8, Unicoi Co. 5
GREENEVILLE — Kendall Hensley homered and had three hits for the Lady Blue Devils in the losing cause.
Jala Chandley also homered and had three RBIs for Unicoi.
Ambrie Messer and Kaylee Dyke homered for the Lady Trojans.
Unicoi County 5, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — Kerstin Buchanan hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to lift the Lady Blue Devils.
Kenzie Jones also homered for Unicoi while Kendell Hensley totaled three hits. Jala Chandley and Hannah Shelton each had two hits.
Happy Valley 12, Hampton 3
HAMPTON — Alleah Grindstaff tripled and drove in three runs for the Lady Warriors.
Maddie Lingerfelt and Trista Bowers each had two hits and two runs batted in while Juley Nieminski, Laura Rice and Reagan Street each had two hits.
Rachel Fair drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sullivan East 8, Cloudland 3
GREENEVILLE — Keelye Fields and Lexi McDuffie each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Patriots.
Tori Leonard added two hits.
Unaka 8, Chuckey-Doak 3
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Rangers broke open a close game with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Kendall Bare’s RBI double.
SOCCER
Providence Acad. 3, Elizabethton 0
The Knights handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season, getting two goals from Reid Stoltzfus and another from James Reese.
Reese had an assist as did Steven Carpenter. Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Zepeda had nine saves to capture the shutout.
Elizabethton fell to 7-1-2.