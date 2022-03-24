KNOXVILLE — Cole Torbett opened the game with a home run to center field and Science Hill scored five runs in the first inning in an 11-5 victory at Hardin Valley.
Torbett, last season’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association state player of the year, finished with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the defending state champions. Landon Smelser went 3 for 5 and Nate Conner was 2 for 3 at the top of the order.
The Hilltoppers got good production throughout the lineup. Clayton Ball also went 2 for 3 with Jaxon Diamond and Gavin Briggs each scoring two runs. Jet Swartz and Jake Bedard each had two RBIs, as all nine starters had hits and eight of them scored runs.
Spencer Powell got the victory with eight strikeouts over four innings before giving way to Jake McAllister.
David Crockett 14, Elizabethton 2ELIZABETHTON — Caleb Bradburn had two doubles, drove in four runs and scored twice as the Pioneers scored eight runs in the sixth inning to make quick work of the Cyclones.
Noah Oster had three hits, while Garrett Leonard, Hayden Osburn and Nate Laws all had two hits. Laws finished with a pair of RBIs, while Leonard, Brenden Reid, Jobe Hannekan and Jacob Ayers all scored two runs.
Leonard and Mason Grindstaff combined for 11 strikeouts, while giving up six hits and three walks.
Lead-off Kaleb Hambrick went 2 for 4 to lead Elizabethton.
David Crockett 9, Morris. East 1
The Pioneers kept the good times going as Jacob Ayers led the way going 3 for 4 with a double and a two-run home run.
Hayden Osburn drove in the first of three runs in the first inning to give Crockett the early lead. Caleb Bradburn was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Garrett Leonard had two hits and Carson Mosier scored twice. Isaac Cook picked up the win, allowing two hits and one run over five innings.
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Oak Ridge 5
KINGSPORT — Sam Ritz went 2 for 3, including a two-run double to lift the Indians over the Wildcats. Ritz had three RBIs and three runs scored. Andrew Myers drove in two runs, while Jake Timbes scored three runs and Will Hurd scored two. Peyton Grimm pitched three innings and Cade Maynor did the last four as they combined for 12 strikeouts.
Alex McNaughton went 2 for 3 to lead Oak Ridge.
Unicoi County 11, West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — Brayden Hendrickson pitched five perfect innings with 10 strikeouts as the Blue Devils scored the mercy-rule victory over the Buffaloes.
Lucas Slagle had four hits, while Valentin Batrez had two hits, including a home run. Chris Chavez also finished with two hits.
Sullivan East 14, Johnson Co. 2
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots scored six runs in the sixth inning to take an early win over the Longhorns.
Corbin Dickenson went 2 for 5, including a three-run home run to end the game. Dylan Bartley, Peyton Miller and Jacob Witcher all had two hits and two runs scored. Witcher drove in a team-best four runs.
Conner McCormack got the win with seven strikeouts over five innings. Dakota Holt and Peyton Pavusek had RBIs for Johnson County.
Hampton 8, Happy Valley 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Bulldogs scored six runs over the first two innings and added two more in the final inning to win the Carter County matchup.
Caleb Royston led Hampton at the plate going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He also was a force on the mound with 11 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. McKinley Kuhn also had three RBIs for Hampton, which Chance Point and Morgan Lyons each scored twice.
Tucker Shoun led the Warriors, going 3 for 3 with three runs. Andrew Little had two RBIs.
Providence Academy
12, Chuckey-Doak 8
AFTON — Tyner Simpson had a two-run single in the top of the eighth to break a tie and lead the Knights over the Black Knights. He had four RBIs overall.
Nic Eisfelder had a home run and a double, driving in three runs and scoring twice to lead the Knights over the Black Knights.
Ronnie Matti had three hits and drove in three runs. Caleb Cross had three hits and three runs scored. Manny Leslie also scored three times. Lucas Belcher earned the win on the mound.
Chuckey-Doak tallied 12 hits as Cadin Tullock, Wade Fletcher and Datyn Bowman had multiple hits.
Cherokee 21, South Greene 2
ROGERSVILLE — The Chiefs exploded for 14 runs in the first inning to demolish the Rebels.
Cole Putnal had two home runs including a grand slam to end with seven RBIs. He scored three runs as did Devan Carpenter, who had his own grand slam.
Aidan Webb went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored twice. Parker Bailey and Blake Adkins each had two hits. Matt Newton, Brady Leroy, Issac Williams, Will Price and Adkins scored two runs apiece.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 8, Dobyns-Bennett 0Maggie Hillman was dominant in the circle with nine strikeouts against just two hits and one walk in the shutout win for the Lady ’Blazers.
Maci Masters and Riley Brinn each had two hits and Audrey Moorhouse scored three runs to lead the Daniel Boone offense.
Boone jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the first three innings and then added four more in the sixth. Hailey Porter and Savannah Hutchins had the only hits for Dobyns-Bennett.
David Crockett 13, West Ridge 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Four different Crockett players homered, including a grand slam by Marin Simpkins, as the Lady Pioneers had 14 hits overall.
Simpkins went 3 for 5, while Ashlyn Dulaney had a home run and a double and three RBIs. Sydney Hodges had three doubles and a home run with two RBIs and three runs scored. Rhyne Massey also homered.
Addi Green added a 2-for-3 effort with three runs scored. Cara Wilson went six innings for the win before Karly Honeycutt survived a West Ridge rally.
Madison Chapman homered for the Lady Wolves, going 2 for 3, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Kendall Nash had a bases-clearing double in the sixth, while Anna Grove, Lauren Richardson and Emma Ellis scored two runs each for West Ridge.
Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 1
ELIZABETHTON — Madisun Pritchard had nine strikeouts and scattered six hits in the Lady Cyclones’ win over the Lady Falcons on Wednesday.
Kenidy Harris went 2 for 3 and had four RBIs, while Maddie O’Quinn was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Maely Ingram continues to hammer the ball, going 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs. Mollie Johnson was also 2 for 4.
Kendra Huff and Bryleigh Salyer each had two hits for Volunteer.
Tennessee High 5, Sullivan East 3
BRISTOL — Abby Haha hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Ashley Worley knocked a two-run shot in the sixth to lift the Lady Vikings over the Lady Patriots. Kacie Honaker had two hits and Mac Newport drove in the other Tennessee High run.
Rylee Fields went the distance, giving up five hits for the win.
Cassie Littleford hit her own two-run shot as the Lady Patriots railed in the final inning. Lexie McDuffie had two hits and scored two runs.
Johnson Co. 2, South Greene 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Hannah Fritts hit a solo home run and Faith Walsh scored on a passed ball to lead the Lady Longhorns over the Lady Rebels.
Fritts was the winning pitcher as she and South Greene’s Anna Willett each scattered nine hits. The difference was the Lady Rebels left nine runners on base. Halie Cox, Syndi Potter and Walsh had two hits apiece for Johnson County. South Greene got two hits each from Sydney Gentry, Katie Willett and Amelia Mullins.
Chuckey-Doak 6, Happy Valley 5
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Knights scored on a two-out single up the middle in the 11th inning to escape with a hard-fought win over the Lady Warriors.
Ella Marvel went all 11 innings for Happy Valley, giving up nine hits and only two earned runs.
Aleah Grindstaff and Laura Rice each went 3 for 5 at the plate. There were two RBIs for Rice and two runs scored for Grindstaff. Maddie Lingerfelt was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Cloudland 14, University High 1
Ella Benfield went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as the Lady ’Landers routed the Lady Bucs in Watauga Valley Conference action.
Karah Fields and Saharra McKinney each had two hits and two runs, while Leyton Blair and Izabella Christman also finished with two hits. Ryan Turbyfill and Kendall Birchfield each scored twice. For the Lady Bucs, Kathryn Joiner finished two hits and drove in their only run.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 7, Cocke County 2
Bryon Rojas scored in the second minute to set the tone early for the Trailblazers against the Fighting Cocks.
Dylan Gaynor notched two goals, while Alan Gerlock, Isaac Lizotte, Caleb Mason and Joseph Hicks each netted one. Samuel Randall and CJ Crow combined for the win in goal.
Tennessee High 5, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Kayden Puck scored the Wolves’ lone goal off a penalty kick in the second half. Cole McDavid had 30 saves, including a spectacular diving one-handed punch out on a penalty kick.
University High 0, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Goalkeepers Sam McGee from UH and Mason Williams from Elizabethton matched each other with shutout efforts. It was typical of the defensive struggles when the Bucs and Cyclones match up.
Evangel Christian, Ala. 4, Providence Academy 2
GATLINBURG — Landon Colinger tied the game 1-1 before the Knights went ahead on a penalty kick from Reid Stoltzfus. James Reese assisted with the first goal.
The Lightning stormed back to take a 3-2 lead before closing the door with a goal in the final minute.