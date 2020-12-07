ROGERSVILLE — Keynan Cutlip rang up 24 points Monday night as Science Hill took a 60-50 Big Seven Conference boys basketball victory at Cherokee.
Amare Redd added 17 points for the Hilltoppers, who led 26-21 at the half, and took advantage of a 32-14 free-throw advantage.
Jacob Sattler paced Cherokee with 25 points, followed by Carter Metz with 13 points.
Hampton 65, Happy Valley 33
ELIZABETHTON — Michael Harrison and Conor Jones each pitched in 11 points for the Bulldogs, who held Happy Valley to single digits in all four quarters.
Blake Young paced the Warriors’ scoring effort with 12 points. Alex Lunceford contributed nine.
Up by only four (13-9) at the end of the first quarter, Hampton outscored HV 20-8 in the second period and never looked back.
Johnson County 64, Cloudland 30
MOUNTAIN CITY — Topped by Jackson Earnhardt with 20 points, the Longhorns turned in an outstanding performance against Cloudland.
Trevor Gentry fired in 17 for Johnson County, which led 31-16 at halftime and 54-26 at the end of three quarters.
The Highlanders were paced by Caleb Sluder with 10 points.
GIRLS
Science Hill 34, Cherokee 23
ROGERSVILLE — Nae Marion scored 11 points to lead the Lady ’Toppers to the Big Seven Conference victory over the Lady Chiefs.
Kierra Morrow had eight points and Jasmin Myers added seven in the Science Hill victory.
Cherokee had five players — Lydia Alvis, Macy McDavid, Sam Tilson, Kaylan Henard and Kodi Henson — score four points.
Happy Valley 49, Hampton 47
ELIZABETHTON — Olivia Absher’s layup at the final horn lifted the Lady Warriors over county rival Hampton.
The final bucket capped a 19-point performance by Absher. Adding 16 to the winning cause was Kadie Bailey.
Destini Milhorn and Madi McClain handled the bulk of the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring load, totaling 20 points apiece. The two players were responsible for Hampton’s 10 3-pointers, with Milhorn hitting six and McClain four.
Unicoi County 52, Unaka 36
ERWIN—Caroline Podvin accounted for 20 points, Hannah Shelton added 16 and the Lady Blue Devils knocked off Unaka after dominating the first half.
Unicoi led 17-4 at the close of the opening quarter and 37-10 at intermission. Jocelyn Metcalf contributed 10 points to the victory.
The Lady Rangers got 23 points from Lyndie Ramsey.
Cloudland 45, Johnson County 31
MOUNTAIN CITY — A balanced scoring effort by from the Lady Highlanders led to a non-conference win over the Lady Longhorns.
Cloudland points were distributed among eight players, with Gracie Freeman and Saharra McKinney each recording seven.
Johnson County was missing several players and coach Leon Tolley because of COVID-19. Emmy Miller had a big night for the Lady ’Horns, netting 18 points.