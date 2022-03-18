SEVIER COUNTY — Defending state champion Science Hill kept its perfect start intact, crushing Cookeville 13-1 in a baseball game at Sevier County on Friday.
The Hilltoppers are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 42-8.
Jet Swartz rapped out three hits and scored three runs for Science Hill, which broke loose for seven runs in the third inning.
Jake Bedard totaled two hits and drove in three runs. Cole Torbett added two hits and drove in two runs.
Spencer Powell worked four strong innings for the win, allowing four hits, one run and striking out five.
Providence Academy 8, Kingston 2
DANDRIDGE—Lucas Belcher threw a sound 5 2/3 innings, Providence Academy posted a five-run third inning and the Knights victimized Kingston.
Allowing two runs on four hits, Belcher finished with six strikeouts before Mabry Runnels closed out.
Caleb Cross, Tyner Simpson, Nate Eisfelder, Ronnie Matti and Tine Bowman each drove in a run during Providence’s big inning.
Simpson batted 2 for 4 for the Knights, who played an error-free game. Bowman had the most chances in the field with eight.
Jefferson Co. 5, Providence Acad. 3
DANDRIDGE—The Knights let a late lead slip away to the Patriots, who broke a 3-3, fifth-inning tie on Owen Grimsley’s RBI fielder’s choice.
Landon Thomas took the pitching win, surrendering three runs on four hits. He went five innings, striking out five. Tanner Franklin recorded the last three outs to earn a save.
Grimsley finished 3 for 4 while Tine Bowman paced the Knights with a 2-for-3 effort.
Providence pitcher Nathan Eisfelder lasted five innings, totaling eight Ks.
Elizabethton 13, Grainger 3
ELIZABETHTON—Kaleb Hambrick singled, doubled and tripled in a 3-for-3, 4-run performance that led the Cyclones to a five-inning victory.
Brilee Hurley and Gage Treadway each batted 2 for 3 with Hurley notching two RBIs. Jack Farris tallied two RBIs of his own and Treadway, Peyton Johnson and Zack Workman supplied two runs each.
Cyclone pitcher Wesley Shankles amassed eight strikeouts.
Sullivan East 10, South Greene 0
BLUFF CITY—Batting from the leadoff spot, Corbin Dickenson went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs to help the Patriots prevail in six innings.
Going 3 for 4 from the bottom of the order, Ethan Waters scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. Dylan Bartley contributed two doubles in three at-bats and East got a home run, three RBIs and two walks from Justice Dillard.
Winning pitcher Zach Johnson totaled five strikeouts over three innings. Bartley toed the slab for two innings, then Dickenson induced the final three outs.
The Rebels were held to two hits.
Volunteer 24, Unaka 2
ELIZABETHTON—With Ethan Smith going 5 for 5, driving in three run and scoring three times, the Falcons upped their record to 4-0 with a four-inning rout.
Zach Justice had three RBIs and three runs of his own in a 3-for-4 showing. Titus Stovall, who accounted for a pair of runs, and Cooper Smith both batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Colby Lawson struck out three batters over two innings for the decision.
Cookeville 11, Unicoi County 3
SEVIERVILLE—Jayden Davis and Christopher Hall each homered and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers.
Lucas Slagle had three hits for Unicoi while Brayden Hendrickson, Chris Chavez and Valentin Batrez each added two hits.
Bearden 6, Daniel Boone 0
PIGEON FORGE—Griffen Oros had a home run and drove in three runs to pace the Bulldogs to the shutout win.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Carter 0
Sophie Dean fired a five-inning no-hitter as Dobyns-Bennett whipped Carter in the East Tennessee Softball Classic on Friday at Winged Deer Park.
The Indians won 10-0 as Dean struck out five batters without a walk.
At the plate, D-B broke a scoreless tie with seven fourth-inning runs.
Haidan Depew and Julianne Tipton each had three hits. Emma Anthony had Haley Porter each drove in a pair of runs. Hannah Frye had two hits.
Daniel Boone 15, Tenn. High 0
Kyleigh Bacon hit a grand slam and joined teammate Kayleigh Quisenberry with five RBIs apiece.
Bacon was 2 for 5 at the plate while Quesinberry had four hits in five at-bats. Audrey Moorehouse totaled three hits for the Lady Trailblazers.
Boone (2-1) while Brylee Mesusan had two hits and scored two runs.
Suzie Chapman got the win, tossing a two-hitter with a walk and a strikeout.
Daniel Boone 12, Unaka 0
Maci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each homered and drove in three run for the Lady Trailblazers.
Riley Brinn totaled three hots while Camryn Sarvis added two. Kayleigh Quesinberry went the distance in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.
David Crockett 5, Sullivan East 2
Karly Honeycutt went the distance in the circle and also drove in a pair of runs.
Ashlyn Dulaney added two hits for Crockett while, for East, Abby Lacey totaled two hits and Brooklyne Loudy drove in two runs.
Unicoi County 6, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Top-of-the-order hitters Destiney Bridges, Jala Chandley and Betsabe Chavez each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Lady Blue Devils.
Faith Bennett also had two hits. Cami Peterson went the distance in the circle with a five-hitter.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Haley Porter had two hits while Peyton Moore had two RBIs.
Farragut 11, Unicoi County 2
The defending state champions exploded for 11 runs in the second inning to run away from the Lady Blue Devils.
Emily Musco hit two homers and drove in three runs for the Lady Admirals.
Carter 12, Johnson County 2
Haylee Richards had two hits and four RBIs to pace the Lady Hornets.
Autumn Shepherd had two hits for the Lady Longhorns while Amy Gunter drove in a pair of runs.
Elizabethton 14, Grainger 4
Maddie O’Quinn totaled five hits, four RBIs and scored two runs in the late runaway win.
The Lady Cyclones scored eight times in the fifth and sixth innings.
Kenidy Harris had three hits and two RBIs. Emma O’Quinn and Maely Ingram each added two hits.
Unaka 9, Knox Central 3
Hailey Gillman drove in three runs while Sadie Shoun had two hits and two RBIs to pace the Lady Rangers.
Karns 10, Sullivan East 2
Hannah Bogoski homered and drove in two runs to pace the Lady Beavers’ 12-hit attack.
Lexie McDuffie had two hits and an RBI for East.
BOYS SOCCER
David Crockett 7, Union, Va. 1
The Pioneers flourished behind a Drew Marshall hat trick.
Diego Cook was good for two goals while Yovany De la Torre and Chase Schroeck struck for one each.
Shane Warrington tallied an assist for Crockett, which racked up 18 on-goal shots and 48 overall.