With Jaxon Diamond going 2 for 3 with a triple, Science Hill’s baseball team topped off its regular season by upending stubborn Sullivan East 4-2 on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Cole Torbett was good for two hits in four at-bats while Jack Torbett extracted two RBIs from a first-inning sacrifice fly and third-inning double.
Four of the game’s half-dozen runs were driven home on sacrifice flies, the first by Dylan Bartley for a 1-0 Patriots edge. Parker Trippeer and Landon Smelser added back-to-back, second-inning sac flies for the ’Toppers, who scored in each of the first three frames to go up 4-1.
Science Hill had nine hits and four walks as all nine players in the starting lineup reached base.
“We had some good situational hitting again,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “Smelser and Trippeer in the eight and nine holes had back-to-back sac flies. That was big for us. Yesterday, we had Owen Painter drove in a bases-clearing double from the eight-hole so we’re getting good production from everybody in the lineup.”
Spencer Powell, Dustin Eatmon and Cole Torbett pitched two innings apiece before Caleb McBride closed it out to get the save. Eatmon was credited with the win as the hurlers combined to hold Sullivan East to five hits and one earned run.
“They all did well. (Gavin) Briggs went the complete game yesterday, so we were trying to get everybody some work before we head into Saturday,” Edwards said. “I thought Dustin did really well coming in as the first reliever. He had a lot of velocity and command and that’s good going into the postseason.”
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Sullivan Central 0
Brady Stump clubbed a three-run home run in a 2-for-3, 2-run showing and the Indians allowed the Cougars just one hit in a five-inning win.
Stump went deep in a four-run third that lifted D-B to a 6-0 lead. He also accounted for a triple.
Going 2 for 3 apiece were Sam Ritz, Tanner Kilgore and Isaac Hale. Ritz added four stolen bases and three runs while Kilgore and Hale both doubled and had two RBIs.
Harbin Gladson threw four innings for the victory, yielding only Kirk Dunford’s second-inning double. Gladson struck out nine batters and walked one before Turner Stout pitched the fifth.
SOCCER
David Crockett 3, Tennessee High 1
The Pioneers earned their first-ever regular season season sweep of the Vikings.
Crockett (13-8-1 overall) got on the board first when the Vikings were bitten by an own goal. The Pioneers (2-6 in league play) took a 2-0 lead when Julian Ortiz finished off John Plaisted’s pass.
The Pioneers salted it away when Plaisted scored on a penalty kick.
Alex Moore scored the Vikings’ only goal on a penalty kick. Crockett keeper Jack Roney guessed correctly and got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out of the net. Roney finished with 13 saves,
Elizabethton 7, Unicoi County 0
Holston Howard found the net four times as the Cyclones captured second place in District 1-AA.
“We played well and controlled the pace of the game,” said Cyclones’ head coach Bill McClay. “We dealt well when they defended deep, and made the most of the set plays we created.”
Kerry Williams added two goals for the Cyclones while Clay Hopland also got into the scoring action. Braden Holly had three assists, Isaac Hurley had two, and Ashton Vest added another.
Elizabethton (8-4-2 overall) finished 3-1 in the league.
Science Hill 2, Daniel Boone 1
Isaiah Neal and Hayden Forrester punched in goals to help the Hilltoppers withstand upset-minded Daniel Boone.
Ben Schulz dished out a Science Hill assist.
D-B 1, Jefferson County 1
Charles Santana fed Grayson Hammond for a goal at the 49:20 mark, erasing a one-goal Jefferson County edge.
The two teams kept the ball out of the net the rest of the way, resulting in a non-conference stalemate in Dandridge.
The Patriots slipped a header past goalkeeper Aiden Townsend in the match’s sixth minute.
On a light night for the Dobyns-Bennett goalkeepers, Townsend recorded two saves and Ryan True none.