ROGERSVILLE — Playing its fourth straight road game in as many nights, Daniel Boone still had its sea legs for the final 3.3 seconds.
Caleb Head threw the in-bounds pass, quickly received it back and drained a falling-down 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Trailblazers a dramatic 42-39 win over Volunteer in the third-place game of the District 1-AA basketball tournament on Friday night at the Falcons’ gym.
“It was great toughness by our kids,” said Boone head coach Chris Brown, whose team went 3-1 in the tournament. “I’m so proud of them.”
For a video of Head’s shot, visit: https://twitter.com/i/status/1360403109273628676
Head led Boone with 16 points while Breiydon Gilliam added 11.
The late-game heroics offset a 20-point effort from Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 49, SULLIVAN NORTH 47
With 2.9 seconds left on the clock, Hank Stott took an in-bounds pass from John Carter and drained the game-winning bucket at the buzzer.
The Buccaneers got 21 points from Kaleb Meredith and used a spirited fourth-quarter rally to edge the Raiders. UH trailed by 13 points entering the final period before outscoring North 23-8.
It was the second league win of the season for the Buccaneers (2-6) as they improved to 7-11 overall.
Meredith also totaled seven rebounds. Ashmon Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds for UH.
North was led by Isaiah Pruitt, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 54, SULLIVAN CENTRAL 51
BLOUNTVILLE — The Rebels climbed all the way to third place in the Three Rivers Conference with the road victory.
South tied Unicoi for third in the league, each finishing with 7-5 marks. The Rebels held the tiebreaker and will be the No. 3 seed for the upcoming district tournament. Central fell to 6-6.
Cooper Johnson led the South attack with 16 points. Nick Ellege and Ethan Bergeron each totaled nine points.
Central had three players score in double figures: Ethan Lane (17), Ty Barb (12) and Preston Sams (11).
HAMPTON 62, CLOUDLAND 41
HAMPTON — Michael Harrison totaled 15 points while Morgan Lyons added 14 and the Bulldogs rolled.
Conor Burleson added 11 to the cause for Hampton, which improved to 9-1 and stayed a half game ahead of North Greene in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Bentley Gilbert had 12 points for the Highlanders while Caleb Sluder added 11.
NORTH GREENE 89, UNAKA 59
BAILEYTON — Chriss Schulz poured in 28 points as the Huskies rolled.
The Rangers got 17 points from Joe-z Blamo and 14 from Will Sexton
GIRLS
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 50, SULLIVAN SOUTH 33
BLOUNTVILLE — Bre Yarber scored 20 points to lead the Lady Cougars to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Central (16-8) finished in third place in the league with a mark of 8-4.
Chloe Nelson totaled 12 points for the Lady Rebels while Allie Jordan added 10.
SULLIVAN NORTH 59, UNIVERSITY HIGH 17
The Lady Raiders closed out their last season with a win.
In the regular season finale, North got a career-high 26 points from senior Hannah Mullins in the runaway win over the Lady Buccaneers. Lily Crawford added 12 points for North, which earned its third win of the season and second Watauga Valley victory.
University High was led in scoring by Catie Leonard, who totaled seven points.
CLOUDLAND 65, HAMPTON 19
HAMPTON — Gracie Freeman topped the Lady Highlanders with 14 points in the blowout win.
Mandy Benfield and Jasmine Birchfield each had 12 points for Cloudland.
NORTH GREENE 48, UNAKA 31
BAILEYTON — In the losing cause, Lyndie Ramsey scored 19 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The sophomore stands at 1,018 in two seasons with the Lady Rangers.
North Greene (18-7 overall) stayed on the heels of first-place Cloudland in the Watauga Valley Conference with a mark of 7-1.