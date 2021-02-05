KINGSPORT — Happy Valley had a reason to celebrate Friday night.
Sophomore James Murray hit a bucket in the final seconds of overtime and Sullivan South missed a shot at the buzzer. The Warriors earned their first Three Rivers basketball win over the season and just their second overall with the 56-54 decision at South’s gym.
“We were finally able to put together 32 minutes of solid basketball,” said Happy Valley head coach Jeremy Maddox. “We hit some big shots when we needed and got stops when we had to. We played overtime with two starters fouled out, and James Murray made a great play off of Landon Babb’s screen. James finished at the rim with timing running out.
“Hopefully we’re able to carry that momentum into next week and on into the tournament.”
Alex Lunceford led Happy Valley (2-16 overall and 1-10 in the league) with 19 points. Blake Young had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Andrew Clawson also had 14 points.
South was led by Cooper Johnson and Ethan Bergeron, who each had 13 points. Jackson Dean totaled 11 points.
CHEROKEE 62 VOLUNTEER 53
CHURCH HILL — Carter Metz totaled 20 points and the Chiefs earned the Big Seven Conference win.
Jason Sattler added 18 points for Cherokee, which moved to 3-8 in the Big Seven Conference and 4-12 overall.
Evan Berry paced Volunteer with 16 points while Garrison Barrett added 15.
UNICOI CO. 73, JOHNSON CO. 45
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle dominated with 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to the runaway Three Rivers win.
Robbie O’Dell and Bryson Peterson reached added 15 points for Unicoi County (15-10), which improved to 7-4 in league play.
For Johnson County, Zack Parsons had 12 points and Clayton Cross totaled 10.
UNAKA 61, CLOUDLAND 46
ELIZABETHTON — Joseph Slagle scored 18 points to lead the Rangers to the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Unaka took control with an 18-6 third-quarter advantage.
Will Sexton (15 points) and Gavin Seigfried (12) each hit three treys as Unaka (6-14) improved to 3-4 in league play.
Cloudland got 16 points from Bentley Gilbert.
HAMPTON 56, UNIVERSITY HIGH 45
HAMPTON — Morgan Lyons led the way as the Bulldogs earned the Watauga Valley win.
Lyons finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Conor Burleson had 13 points. Hampton (15-9 overall) improved to 7-1 in league play. Michael Harrison also reached double digits with 10 points.
For University High, Kaleb Meredith led the way with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
NORTH GREENE 85, SULL. NORTH 59
BAILEYTON — The Huskies rained in 13 3-pointers to overwhelm the Raiders.
It was a four-point game late in the third quarter before North Greene (24-3 overall) pulled away.
PROVIDENCE 78, HAMPTON PARK 56
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Andrew Lawrence turned it loose for 12 3-pointers and finished with 40 points as the Knights cruised to the win.
GIRLS
VOLUNTEER 30, CHEROKEE 27
CHURCH HILL — It was a down-to-the-wire finish in a low-scoring affair, and the Lady Falcons managed to escape with the win.
Kendra Huff has eight points for Volunteer, which stayed alive for fourth place in the Big Seven Conference at 4-8. Cherokee fell to 4-7.
Cherokee’s Destiny Jarnigan led all scorers with nine points.
HAPPY VALLEY 36, SULL. SOUTH 35
KINGSPORT — Olivia Absher scored 13 points while Gabby Wood added 11, leading the Lady Warriors to the tight win.
Happy Valley (10-7 overall) improved to 6-5 in the Three Rivers.
Chloe Nelson paced the Lady Rebels with 13 points.
UNICOI CO. 56, JOHNSON CO. 38
ERWIN — Caroline Podvin totaled 19 points, leading the Lady Blue Devils to the Three Rivers Conference win.
Abigail Rush added 11 points as Unicoi (12-11) moved its league mark to 5-6.
Sadie Stout had a superb performance for the Lady Longhorns, hitting five treys and finishing with 26 points.
CLOUDLAND 63, UNAKA 40
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Highlanders blew the game open with a 22-6 third-quarter advantage.
Jasmine Birchfield and Karah Fields each totaled 16 points to lead Cloudland (14-4 overall) as it improved to 6-1 in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Unaka was led by a 28-point performance from Lyndie Ramsey.
HAMPTON 65, UNIVERSITY HIGH 16
HAMPTON — Destini Milhorn led four players in double figures with 12 points as the Lady Bulldogs earned their first Watauga Valley Conference win of the season.
Sara Orr (three 3-pointers) and Macy Henry each had 11 points while Bre Davis added 10 for Hampton (3-15 overall and 1-4 in the league).