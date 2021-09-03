HAMPTON — Conor Jones threw for three touchdown and ran for two more as Hampton rolled to a 54-26 victory over Avery County, North Carolina, in a high school football game Friday night at J.C. Campbell Stadium.
Jones completed 8 of 11 passes for 148 yards. Michael Harrison caught touchdown passes of 40 and 24 yards and kicked four extra points. Chance Point had a 27-yard TD catch.
Jones’ scoring runs covered 27 and 5 yards.
Hampton rushed for 319 yards and finished with 528 total yards. Johnathan Greenwell rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Levi Lunsford ran for 87 yards and the game-opening score.
Dobyns-Bennett 43, Morristown East 7MORRISTOWN — Quarterbacks Jake Carson and Noah Blanken- ship combined for 317 passing yards and the Indians’ defense came up with five interceptions in the blowout win over the Hurricanes.
Carson went 12 of 13 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Blankenship completed 11 of 15 passes for 137 yards. Hayden Sherer, Hayden Russell, Jonavan Gillespie and Ben Phillips each had four catches with Sherer leading the way with 110 yards and a touchdown.
Levi Evans scored on a rushing and receiving touchdown, while Branson Carswell, Caleb Baker, Nigel Vidale, George Evans and Sherer all had interceptions.
Eli Seals connected with Micah Simpson on a 68-yard pass play for the Hurricanes’ lone score.
Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6
BLUFF CITY — Hunter Brown caught 10 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Grizzlies.
Drake Fisher was 15 of 19 passing yards for 189 yards, while Kaden Roberts led the rushing attack. The Patriots went 2 for 2 on fourth-down conversions, while the defense made a pair of key fourth-down stops — including a goal-line stand with two seconds left in the first half.
Cainji Long gave the Grizzlies the early lead with a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown, but the Patriots controlled the rest of the game, taking a knee on the Grainger 2-yard line to end the game.
Loudon 34, Daniel Boone 21
LOUDON — Aiden Riner produced touchdown runs of 2 and 48 yards for the Trailblazers in the loss to the Redskins.
Landon Kirkpatrick had a 42-yard touchdown reception from Kaleb Worley as Boone trailed 14-7 at the half.