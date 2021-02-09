HAMPTON — A thriller came down to the wire at White-Van Huss Gym on Tuesday night, and Hampton kept its Watauga Valley Conference title hopes alive.
Morgan Lyons had eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs overcame a six-point deficit and defeated North Greene 57-55 in a high school basketball contest.
Hampton (16-9 overall) moved to 7-1 in league play, matching North Greene’s record.
“The kids played good together down the stretch,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Ned Smith. “They took care of the ball and took high-percentage shots.”
Also for Hampton, Parker Henry scored 14 points while Michael Harrison finished with 13.
The Huskies, who are ranked No. 4 in the state and had received a first-place vote this week, fell to 24-4 overall. Chriss Schulz led the way with 20 points. Kendal Loftis added 12 while Cayden Foulks chipped in with 10 points.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 70, UNICOI COUNTY 56
BLOUNTVILLE — Ethan Lane was too much for the Blue Devils to handle, scoring 26 points and leading his team to the mild upset.
Ty Barb added 16 points for the Cougars (10-11 overall) as they improved to 6-5 in the league. Joltin Harrison added 11 points for Central, which moved within one-half game of Unicoi for third place.
For the Blue Devils, Lucas Slagle had 15 points while Grant Hensley totaled 12.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 44, ELIZABETHTON 40
KINGSPORT — A tight battle tilted the Rebels way at the end, giving South the upset victory.
Nick Ellege was the main man for South, scoring 17 points as the Rebels (9-10) improved to 6-5 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Elizabethton, coming off a big win over Sullivan East on Friday, was led by Jake Roberts’ 13-point performance.
SULLIVAN NORTH 61, UNAKA 58
KINGSPORT — Isaiah Pruitt had a big hand in the Raiders’ win, scoring 26 points.
Jacob Cross added 14 for North, which improved to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Unaka’s Will Sexton matched Pruitt with 26 points of his own. Joe-z Blamo added 15 points.
PROVIDENCE 69, OAK HILL RED 63
Andrew Lawrence had a big night with 27 points as the Knights took the win.
Thomas Messimer added 14 points for Providence (22-5).
GIRLS
ELIZABETHTON 64, SULLIVAN SOUTH 51
KINGSPORT — Getting a combined 39 points from Lina Lyon and Morgan Headrick, the Lady Cyclones rolled.
Lyon had 20, hitting four treys, while Headrick finished with 19. Torrie Roberts added 13 points for the Lady Cyclones (15-8 overall), who bounced back from Friday’s loss to Sullivan East and moved their Three Rivers record to 8-3, still alone in second place.
Chloe Nelson had 19 points for South while Allie Jordan totaled 16.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL 60, UNICOI COUNTY 38
BLOUNTVILLE — It was a runaway win for the Lady Cougars, and Emma Niebruegge was front and center with 14 points.
Central (15-8 overall) improved to 7-4 in league play.
Caroline Podvin paced Unicoi County with 14 points to hit 1,000 for her career. Podvin, a senior, reached the milestone despite missing all but three games of her freshman year because of a shoulder injury.
CLOUDLAND 65, UNIVERSITY HIGH 11
It was a balanced attack for the Lady Highlanders with Heaven Caraway leading the way with 12 points.
Cloudland (16-4 overall) stayed in first place in the Watauga Valley Conference at 7-1.
Vania Ortiz paced the Lady Buccaneers with eight points.
NORTH GREENE 77, HAMPTON 51
HAMPTON — Haleigh Bernard scored 21 points as the Lady Huskies kept pace with Cloudland atop the Watauga Valley Conference standings.
North Greene (17-7) improved to 6-1 in league play.