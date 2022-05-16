WASHBURN — Hampton baseball earned its third sectional berth in program history with a 13-2 mercy- rule victory over Washburn in Monday’s Region 1-A semifinal.
The Bulldogs previously reached the sectional round in 1998 and 2017.
Collin Morgan spearheaded the Bulldogs’ five-inning victory by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Conor Jones also scored three times while Morgan Lyons was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Johnathan Greenwell had two hits and drove in two runs, while Caleb Royston and McKinley Kuhn each had two RBIs.
Pitchers Josh Whitson, Greenwell and Morgan combined to finish with eight strikeouts, one walk and four hits.
Hampton is in the regional tournament for just the third time in school history, continuing a historic season for the school’s athletic program. The Bulldogs reached their first-ever state championship game in football and advanced to the state semifinals in boys basketball.
Sevier County 10, Daniel Boone 0
SEVIERVILLE — The Smoky Bears’ Kaleb Townsend kept the Trailblazers off balance by allowing just three hits in the shutout victory.
Slater Tinker had a double to lead the Daniel Boone offense. Brayden Blankenship and JT Sipos accounted for the other hits.
Tennessee High 9, Greeneville 4
GREENEVILLE — Garrett Embree and Andrew Dingus each blasted three-run home runs to lift the Vikings over the Greene Devils.
Dingus had two hits while Logan Quales was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored. Greg Harris also finished 3 for 4 and Brayln Price had two hits.
Tennessee High scored four runs over the final two innings after Greeneville had closed within a run in the fifth. Brayden Blevins gave up six hits over six innings to earn the win.
Anderson Franklin had three hits to lead Greeneville. Corbin Cannon had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Sullivan East 4, Grainger 0
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell had a memorable day on the mound with 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings as the Patriots sent the Grizzlies into early hibernation. Dylan Bartley added a strikeout on the final batter to give East an even dozen.
Lucas Eaton and Corbin Dickerson each had two hits and a RBI as East jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning and added two more runs in the sixth.
They did enough to offset Grainger’s Brady Smith, who had 11 strikeouts and one earned run.
SOFTBALL
Greeneville 1, Elizabethton 0
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Devils’ Kaley Bradley had a walk-off hit to score Lydia Darnell for the dramatic victory. Laicy Darnell was 2 for 3 to lead Greeneville at the plate.
Elizabethton ended its season with two walk-off losses, following a defeat to Tennessee High in the district championship.
Maely Ingram and Ember Jensen each went 2 for 3 to account for the Lady Cyclones’ four hits. Madisun Pritchard suffered the hard-luck loss. She had six strikeouts and gave up six hits and two walks.
Leah Phillips had only one strikeout, but gave up four hits and no walks to earn the win.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Morristown West 2
MORRISTOWN — Hailey Porter swung a big bat with three hits, including two doubles to lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Trojans.
Julianne Tipton also had three hits and drove in two runs. Hannah Frye also finished with two RBIs as Dobyns-Bennett had a dozen hits.
Tipton and Frye combined in the circle to allow just five hits.
Tennessee High 12, Cocke County 1
BRISTOL — Abby Haga belted a pair of home runs, ended 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs to lead the Lady Vikings to the mercy-rule win over the Lady Red.
Rylee Fields gave up just four hits as the winning pitcher and aided her cause with two hits and a pair of RBIs and runs scored. Ashley Worley had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lily Ware was 3 for 3.
Alcoa 5, Johnson County 0
ALCOA — Gabby Burkhart had nine strikeouts and gave up just two hits as the Lady Tornadoes protected their home turf. Cassa Arnold had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Alcoa offense.
Faith Walsh and Autumn Lewis had hits for Johnson County as Hannah Fritts finished with five strikeouts.
Unaka 3, Washburn 0
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers’ Trinity Bowers proved to be vexing to the Lady Pirates with 14 strikeouts in a complete-game performance. Seventy-four of her 94 pitches were for strikes.
Sadie Shoun led the Unaka offense with a double, two walks and two runs scored. It included a steal of home in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.