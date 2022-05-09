ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee High scored four runs in the first inning and parlayed it into a 5-2 win over Elizabethton in the District 1-3A baseball tournament on Monday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
A two-run double by Gregory Harris highlighted the Vikings’ offensive output. He later scored on a passed ball. Brayden Blevins added an insurance run for Tennessee High with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Blevins was the winning pitcher, giving up just three hits and no walks in a complete game.
Both of Elizabethton’s runs came as a the result of RBI ground outs. Jeriah Griffin plated the Cyclones’ first run in the third inning. Hayden Nave had an RBI in the top of the seventh.
Unic
oi County 4, Volunteer 1
ELIZABETHTON — Lucas Slagle had his fireball going with 13 strikeouts in a win over the Falcons.
Valentin Batrez hit a three-run home run in the third inning. Alex Green finished with two hits and a RBI.
Johnson County 11, West Greene 5
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Longhorns exploded for seven runs in the third inning to defeat the Buffaloes in District 1-2A.
Dakota Holt crossed home plate three times. Ethan Icenhour and Trey Snyder each drove in two runs.
Mason McKamey had two hits for West Greene.
University High 19, Unaka 0
JONESBOROUGH — Brayden Ryder totaled two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Buccaneers, who totaled the 19 runs on just nine hits.
Hank Stott and Drew Finney each had three hits while Jacob Pealer scored four times.
North Greene 5, Hampton 2
JONESBOROUGH — An RBI grounder by Don Stansfield was followed by Drexel Gant’s two-run single as the Huskies broke a 2-2 tie with three sixth-inning runs for the win in the 1-1A tournament.
Stansfield had two hits and two RBIs while Seth Charlton also had two hits for North Greene.
Greeneville 3, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — Parker Shipley singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Greene Devils’ walk-off win over the Chiefs.
Cherokee’s Devan Carpenter and Aidan Webb combined for eight strikeouts over six innings.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 6, Science Hill 2
Sydney Hodges went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBIs to lead the Lady Pioneers over the Lady ’Toppers in the District 1-4A tournament.
Crockett opened up a 6-0 lead over the first four innings before giving up a pair of runs in the final inning. Chelsea Williams drove in two runs, while Cara Wilson was in shutdown mode in the circle. She gave up two runs and three hits in a complete game.
Bree Presnell and Zoey Cooper combined for nine strikeouts in a losing cause for Science Hill.
Tennessee High 4, Unicoi County 2
BLUFF CITY — Abby Haga went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as Lady Vikings broke open a tie in the bottom of the fifth.
Nikki Duncan and Macie Strouth each had two hits in the Tennessee High victory.
Unicoi County had 10 hits, including three apiece by Betsabe Chavez and Skylar Tipton.
Elizabethton 2, Volunteer 0
BLUFF CITY — Two first-inning runs and the strong pitching of Madisun Pritchard lifted the Lady Cyclones into the 1-3A winners’ bracket final.
Pritchard tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts and out-dueled Lady Falcons’ standout Addyson Fisher, who gave up seven hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks. Both of the runs charged against Fisher were unearned.
With two outs in the top of the first inning, an error allowed the first run to score. Mollie Johnson followed with an RBI single. Pritchard and Maely Ingram each had two hits for Elizabethton.
Happy Valley 10, West Greene 9
MOSHEIM — Aleah Grindstaff singled to score Ella Marvel with two outs in the top of the seventh to lift the Lady Warriors over the Lady Buffaloes.
Reagan Street went 3 for 4 and scored twice, while Laura Rice also had three hits. Marvel scored three times.
Unaka 18, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Sadie Shoun and Trinity Bowers combined on a no-hit shutout to lead the Lady Rangers over their Carter County foes.
Kendall Bare starred at the plate with two hits and four RBIs. Bowers drove in three runs, while Hailey Gilman and Alana Parsons each had two hits and scored three runs. Kylie Blevins had two hits and two runs, while Lyndie Ramsey also had two hits.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 7, West Ridge 1
Alan Gerlock scored a hat trick and added two assists in the Trailblazers’ win over the Wolves.
Dylan Gayner added two goals, while Joseph Hicks and Caleb Mason each put the ball in the net. Samuel Randall and CJ Crow combined in goal for the win.
West Ridge’s only goal came from Carson Winset in the 20th minute.
Elizabethton 9, Sullivan East 0
ELIZABETHTON — Riley Vernon scored three goals to lead the Cyclones in the 1-2A tournament.
Jacob Williams added a pair of goals while Andrew Ferguson, Colby Bard, Nathan Hurley and Eli Williams also scored. Clay Hopland, Isaac Hurley and Eli Williams each had two assists.
Unicoi County 5, Volunteer 1
ERWIN — The Falcons struck first, but couldn’t hold up as the Blue Devils bounced back with five unanswered scores.
The game was tied 1-1 until the Blue Devils unleashed a torrent goals in the final 15 minutes. Bryan Espinoza scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season for Unicoi. Also scoring were Victor Ramirez, Jose Lopez and Keilet Rodriguez.
Cameron Cox found the net for the Falcons.