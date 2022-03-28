BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East jumped on Volunteer with four runs in the top of the first inning Monday, en route to a 9-3 Upper Lakes Conference baseball win at McKamey Field.
Lucas Eaton 3 for 4 with a home run and double. He scored three times. Ethan Waters was 2 for 4 with two runs. Dylan Bartley homered in a 2-for-4 effort and Jonathan Beach had a pair of doubles to finish 2 for 3.
Tyson Mitchell surrendered two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings. He had seven strikeouts and four walks
The Falcons had six players each with a hit. Ethan Smith belted a double for the only extra-base swat. All three runs came in the final two innings.
Unicoi County 4, Mitchell Co. N.C. 3
ERWIN — Lucas Slagle had two hits and two RBIs, while Nicky Satterly drove in the other two runs for the Blue Devils against the Mountaineers.
Alex Green gave up three runs on two hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. Chris Chavez struck out two in the final inning for the win. Chavez also had two hits.
Happy Valley 7, FCA Flames 1
ELIZABETHTON — Tucker Shoun three hits with a double and scored two runs as the Warriors smoked the Flames. Hunter Smith had a two-run double and sacrifice fly.
Andrew Little started the game for the Warriors before Dakota Grindstaff pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings for the win. Pedro Colunga finished off the game.
University High 10, Cocke County 1
Miles Bembry went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Bucs triumphed against the Fighting Cocks at Milligan University.
Drew Finney and Daniel Seehorn each produced a pair of hits. Joseph Armstrong scored twice, while Layton Burrow and Jesse Greene combined on the mound to give up three hits.
Cherokee 2, Greeneville 1
ROGERSVILLE — Aidan Webb hit a solo home run in the third inning, which turned out to be the winning score for the Chiefs.
Jackson Davenport turned in a stellar performance on the mound with eight strikeouts. He gave up four hits and three walks.
Greeneville took an early 1-0 on Ty Casteel’s RBI hit. Cherokee answered in the bottom of the first when Parker Bailey scored off a Greene Devils error.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Moore homered in the top of the sixth to lift the Lady Indians over the Lady Rangers. She drove in both runs.
Sophia Dean picked up the win with six strikeouts, giving up four hits and one walk. Hailey Porter went 2 for 4 with a double.
Sadie Shoun absorbed the loss for Unaka despite scattering seven hits over seven innings. Alana Parsons had a homer in the fourth for the Lady Rangers’ lone run.
Daniel Boone 5, Geraldine, Ala. 0
Maggie Hillman got the five-inning win, giving up two hits. Maci Masters went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, while Kyleigh Bacon was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI.
Daniel Boone 8, Athens, Ala. 0
Kayleigh Quesinberry struck out seven and also allowed just two hits in five innings. Savannah Jessee and Bacon each finished 2 for 3 with a double. Bacon had two RBIs.
Williamsport, Pa. 11, Elizabethton 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Lady Mountaineers outhit the Lady Cyclones 12-9, but took much better advantage of their scoring opportunities.
Ember Jensen had two doubles and drove in Elizabethton’s only run. Lead-off Maely Ingram went 3 for 3 at the plate. Madisun Pritchard suffered the loss, giving up six runs, only one earned, over four innings.
Volunteer 8, Washburn 4
CHURCH HILL — Emily Wyatt went six innings and Addyson Fisher finished in the seventh as the Lady Falcons downed the Lady Pirates.
Haley Russell went 2 for 3 with a double and Bryleigh Salyer had two hits for Volunteer.
Cloudland 20, Johnson County 13
MOUNTAIN CITY — Ella Benfield had five hits in six at-bats, drove in six runs and scored three times to lead the Lady Highlanders. Ryan Turbyfill had three hits, three RBIs and three runs.
Izabella Christman totaled three RBIs and two runs, while Taylor Hicks and Saharra McKinney each supplied two hits and three runs scored. Karah Fields had two hits and scored twice in the lead-off spot.
Hailey Cox scored three runs and had two hits to lead the Johnson County offense. Mattie Jones and Harley Potter each scored twice. Emma Eller and Sydni Potter had two hits apiece.
North Greene 16, University High 5
BAILEYTON — Zoe Sanders went 3 for 4 with a triple, double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Huskies over the Lady Bucs.
Riley Blevins also finished 3 for 4, while Anna Weems and Haley Bailey each drove in two runs.
SOCCER
Volunteer 9, Cherokee 1
ROGERSVILLE — Dawson Dykes was a scoring machine with six goals as the Falcons clobbered their Hawkins County rivals.
Cameron Cox had two goals and two assists. Cole Johnson accounted for the other goal on a penalty kick, and Ethan Lukens assisted on two goals.