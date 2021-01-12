Staying hot on the heels of Elizabethton, Sullivan East rolled to a Three Rivers Conference basketball win Tuesday night.
The Patriots got 20 points from Dylan Bartley in an 82-64 decision over Happy Valley at Bayless Gym in Elizabethton.
Bartley drained four of East’s six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Patriots (3-0 in league play) added five more treys in the second quarter and had 12 for the game.
“I think offensively we were unselfish and made the extra pass,” said East head coach Dillon Faver. “At times our defense was really good and we went on some solid runs throughout the game. It’s all about playing together and playing great defense.”
Logan Murray and Austin Davis each had 10 points for East, which improved to 11-5 overall.
The Patriots overcame a standout effort from Happy Valley’s Alex Lunceford, who scored 26 of his 28 points in the first three quarters. Blake Young added 18 points to the Warriors’ cause.
Sullivan North 61, Cedar View 18
Isaiah Pruitt hit a trio of treys and finished with 15 points as the Raiders rolled to the non-conference victory.
Jacob Cross totaled 12 for North, which improved to 9-4 on the season.
Providence 74, Tri-Cities 58
Andrew Lawrence led the way with 19 points as the Knights held off the Eagles.
Aaron Pritchard (11), Thomas Messimer (10) and Jacob Reese (10) also reached double digits in scoring for Providence Academy.
Tri-Cities got 34 points from Jamar Livingston and 17 from Dante Worley.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 52, Cherokee 32
Jabrea Johnson and Elle Francis carried the bulk of the scoring load as the Lady Indians earned a comfortable win.
Johnson totaled 15 points while Francis knocked down four trey balls and finished with 14 points. D-B (10-6 overall) improved to 5-1 in Big Seven Conference play.
Cherokee was led by Samantha Tilson’s eight-point effort.
David Crockett 46, Tennessee High 29
Emma Gouge had a nice evening as the Lady Pioneers turned in a strong performance.
Gouge totaled 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Halle Scott added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Crockett (7-5) as it improved to 3-2 in the Big Seven Conference.
“I’m very proud of the defensive effort in the second half, holding them to nine points,” said Crockett coach Thomas Gouge. “Emma Gouge and Halle Scott each had big games, and with this team it’s somebody different leading the stat line almost every night.”
Tennessee High was led in scoring by Annie Hayes, who totaled nine points.