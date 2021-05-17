Sullivan South remains a baseball program for at least four more days — thanks to one giant swing of Isaac Haynie’s bat.
The Rebels’ leadoff hitter cranked a one-out homer to left field with one out in the top of the seventh inning and the Rebels eliminated Greeneville 6-5 in the Region 1-AA baseball semifinals Monday at City Park in Greeneville.
It was arguably the second-biggest win for South in the long tenure of Coach Anthony Richardson — taking a back seat to the sectional win over Christian Academy of Knoxville in 2015.
“It’s right up there,” Richardson said. “I think the Elizabethton game the other day was big, too. We’ve not beaten Greeneville in a while. This was pretty special, too.”
The Rebels’ program will come to close when this season ends, but the elimination-game win over Greeneville means at least two more games: Wednesday’s region title game at Unicoi County at 6 p.m., and Friday’s sectional round against Pigeon Forge or Gibbs with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
“We know it’s going to end eventually,” Richardson said. “I guess we’re living on borrowed time. We need to enjoy every minute we have a chance to play. Then we will deal with it when it does end. Right now we’re enjoying it, taking everything in and seeing how far we can go.”
South took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Greeneville answered with a four-run outburst in the third inning to take the lead.
The Rebels tied the game in the fourth inning, but Greeneville went ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Drew Hoover went the distance for the Rebels, allowing six hits and five earned runs. He walked one and struck out nine. Hoover also led South with two hits. Cody Pugh drove in a pair of runs.
Greeneville got two hits and three RBIs from Avery Collins, who had a home run.
University High 12, Greenback 5
Jacob Pealer and Hank Stott homered, Jesse Greene delivered a sturdy offensive performance and the Buccaneers made their presence felt at Greenback in the Region 1-A semifinals.
Assured a sectional berth, UH plays at North Greene in Wednesday’s championship. Action begins at 6 p.m.
Pealer opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning. He was aboard when Stott launched a two-run shot, handing the Bucs a 10-4 lead in their four-run seventh.
UH had pushed across four sixth-inning runs, two on a Will Joyner single.
Greene was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and a pair of walks. Pealer accounted for three runs and two bases on balls of his own.
Meredith, who walked three times, and Connor Horton, who doubled, joined Pealer, Stott and Joyner in contributing two RBIs apiece.
UH totaled 10 hits and 11 walks. Joseph Armstrong drew two of those free passes and added a pair of runs.
Meredith pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win, yielding four runs (two earned) on six hits. He registered nine strikeouts and two walks.
Seymour 7, Tennessee High 2
Derek McCarley shut the Vikings’ offense down, allowing just two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Elijah Gaylon had a homer and two RBIs for the Eagles, who improved to 32-2.
Tennessee High finished with a record of 24-12.
North Greene 10, Hancock County 0
Micah Jones homered and drove in four runs while Carson Whaley (three innings, 34 pitches, 6 Ks) and Cayden Foulks (two innings, 18 pitches, 3 Ks) combined to strike out nine of the 15 batters they faced in the five-inning game.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10, Morristown East 0
Still cranking out the long ball, the Lady Trailblazers rolled in the 1-AAA semifinals.
Two days after an eight-homer barrage, Boone knocked three more out of the park against the Lady Hurricanes.
Maci Masters, Emma Robinette and Kyleigh Bacon each homered and Masters also pounded two doubles.
“Top to bottom we had really good at-bats,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We had several two-out hits to drive in runs. Tournament time you have to move runners, get two-out hits and throw strikes.”
Masters finished with three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Robinette had two hits and two RBIs while Bacon drove in two runs. McKenna Dietz, Brylee Mesusan and Dannah Persinger each totaled two hits.
In the circle, Maggie Hillman threw a five-hitter. She counted on a solid defensive effort as she didn’t have any strikeouts.
“Maggie threw strikes and our defense made several plays behind her,” Jenkins said. “We turned one double play and only walked one.”
Boone improved to 32-11 and will play Tennessee High in Wednesday’s championship.
Tennessee High 7, Jefferson County 2
The Lady Vikings pounded out 11 hits off Lady Patriots’ star pitcher Catelyn Riley and rolled to the win.
Tori Ryan had two hits and four RBIs off the University of Mississippi signee. Rylee Fields added three hits and drove in two runs.
Fields was dominant in the circle, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out 14 batters.
Greeneville 14, Unicoi County 4
The Lady Blue Devils had one of their own, but eventually were undone by big innings.
Unicoi County scored four times in the top of the third inning to erase a 3-0 first-inning deficit, but the Lady Greene Devils scored three more in the bottom of the third and then ended the game early with an eight-run, sixth-inning assault.
Ashlyn Rachon and Ella Moore each homered for Greeneville while Lauren Million totaled three hits and four RBIs. Moore finished with three hits and two RBIs while Ansley Collins had two hits and two runs batted in.
Betsabe Chavez carried the big stick for Unicoi County, going 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in.
The Lady Blue Devils saw their season end with a record of 22-19.
Greenback 6, Unaka 4
The Lady Rangers got a homer from Alana Parsons in the top of the eighth inning to break a tie, but the Lady Cherokees won in the bottom of the inning on a walk-off two-run homer from Carmen Rogers.
Greenback’s Maddy Hood tied the game with a solo homer before Rogers’ blast. Hood and Lauren Morton each had three of Greenback’s 15 hits.
Unaka was led by Parsons, who also tripled and totaled two RBIs. Sadie Shoun also added two hits.
Unaka finished with a record of 24-18.