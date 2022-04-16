Jaxon Diamond was golden for the Science Hill baseball team on Saturday afternoon at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltopper third baseman hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Jake Bedard from first for a 2-1 win over Morristown East to cap off a big weekend of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic.
The pitching staff was strong for Science Hill as it struck out nine Hurricanes.
Cole Torbett notched the win for the ’Toppers, pitching a perfect top of the seventh and striking out all three batters.
Torbett went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Johnson City offense.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Sevier County 2
KINGSPORT — The Indians had a flair for the dramatic as well in the closing game of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Jake Timbes was the hero as he doubled and knocked in two runs in the bottom of the seventh to knock off the Smoky Bears.
D-B evened things at one run apiece in the bottom of the second when Isaac Hale belted an RBI double.
Mason Barnett took the win for the Tribe, allowing one hit and one run over two innings, striking out a pair. Sam Ritz and Timbes each had two hits for the Indians.
Tennessee High 10, William Byrd 5
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings got behind early, but mounted a serious rally to come back and upend the Terriers.
Braden Wilhoit and Garrett Cross each clubbed a solo home run for Tennessee High. Garrett Embree had two hits while Andrew Dingus and Evan Mutter both tallied two RBIs.
West Ridge 8, South Doyle 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Wolves jumped out to an early lead thanks to some strong offense in the opening frame.
A double by Brodey Ratliff and a single by Marshall Buchanan in the first helped open up the West Ridge offense that scored four runs to start.
Wade Witcher chalked up the win for West Ridge. He went five innings, allowed one run on three hits and fanned two.
West Ridge scattered 12 hits as Isaac Haynie, Carson Tate, Buchanan and Sean Reed each collected more than one.
Haynie led the way, going 3-for-4.
CAK 6, David Crockett 2
KNOXVILLE — The Pioneers took an early lead, but the Warriors took it for good in the sixth.
In the fourth, Wes Alig hit a solo bomb for CAK and it helped open the floodgates later on.
CAK notched three runs in the sixth, thanks to the offensive firepower by Jeremy Crider and Evan Cage, who each had big RBIs in the inning.
David Crockett’s Garrett Leonard and Noah Oster collected multiple hits.
Elizabethton 6, Hampton 0
HAMPTON — The Cyclones allowed just three hits, but the Bulldogs kept the Carter County contest close for most of the game.
Zac Workman knocked two doubles in a 3-for-3 effort at the dish and had three RBIs.
Peyton Johnson had a triple, a single and scored twice for the Cyclones. Wesley Shankles got the win for Elizabethton, pitching five strong innings and striking out five.
Unicoi County 9, Happy Valley 0
ERWIN — Alex Green was brilliant on the mound for the Blue Devils, going the distance and allowing just three hits while striking out 11.
Unicoi’s Brayden Hendrickson struck for two hits, including a home run. Valentin Batrez also went deep.
The Unicoi offense was humming all day as Chris Chavez and Nicky Satterly each had three hits while Tanner Berry accounted for two.
University High 1, Moore County 0
CHATTANOOGA — A pair of Bucs pitchers combined for a shutout as Joseph Armstrong and Cade Pollock gave up just four hits.
Hits were at a premium as the teams combined to strike out 20 times.
The southpaw Armstrong went six frames, allowing three hits and recording eight strikeouts. Pollock threw one inning in relief.
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County 6, Fort Dorchester 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Lady Devils got out to a five-run lead in the fifth, but had to hold off a late rally to win.
Unicoi County earned the victory despite allowing Fort Dorchester to score three runs in the sixth inning.
Cami Peterson tallied the pitching win, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out three over six innings.
Skylar Tipton led Unicoi County offensively, going 3-for-3.