ROGERSVILLE — Julie Maupin drove in four runs and Chelsea Williams had four hits and two RBIs to lead David Crockett to a 15-4 win over Cherokee in Thursday’s regular-season finale.
Karly Honeycutt and Gabby Oaks also drove in two runs. Sydney Hodges had two triples and scored twice. Eva Marler had two hits, including a double, and also had two runs scored. Cara Wilson picked up the win in the circle.
Haley Vigil and Hannah Bates each finished with two hits to lead Cherokee.
Johnson County 13, West Greene 3
The Lady Longhorns racked up 19 hits in the Three Rivers Conference win over the Lady Buffaloes.
Halie Cox went 3 for 4 with a double, home runs and two RBIs. Sydni Potter was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Faith Walsh was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles.
Autumn Shepherd was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Lauryn Bishop was also 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Autumn Lewis was the winning pitcher, while Bishop threw two scoreless innings.
BASEBALL
University High 24, Unaka 3
A 15-run third inning proved to be the separation point for the Buccaneers.
Coming off the bench, Garrett Gentry collected two doubles and drove in three runs for University High. Cade Pollock also had three RBIs.
Hank Stott added two hits and two RBIs while Drew Finney, Layton Burrow and Peter Boynewicz each totaled two RBIs.
University High finished with 11 hits while receiving 16 walks and four hit batters and struck out only two times.
Christ School 4, Providence 3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Lucas Belcher had a solo home run and drove in another run with an RBI single, but the Knights fell short.
Nate Eisfelder went five innings on the mound, giving up two runs on three hits. He also had multiple hits on the day.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 6, West Ridge 0
Alan Gerlock finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Trailblazers over the Wolves in the Big 5 Conference match.
Joseph Hicks also tallied two goals while Dylan Gaynor and Damien Mejia each registered one apiece. Samuel Randall recorded the shutout in goal.
Elizabethton 9, Cherokee 0
Riley Vernon scored four goals and Eli Williams added a hat trick for the Cyclones.
Isaac Hurley and Tyler Jenkins also found the back of the net.