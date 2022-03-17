David Crockett had six extra-base hits to defeat Unaka 8-4 in Thursday action at the East Tennessee Classic at Winged Deer Park.
Sydney Hodges led the way for the Lady Pioneers going 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored. Ashlyn Dulaney and Julie Maupin also went 2 for 3 and scored, while Marin Simpkins drove in three runs. Cara Wilson got the win.
Lyndie Ramsey led the Lady Rangers going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sadie Shoun was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Farragut 2, Daniel Boone 1
Avery Flatford recorded 15 strikeouts to win a pitchers’ duel against Maggie Hillman in the Lady Admirals’ win over the Lady ’Blazers.
Hillman surrendered four hits over five innings, while Flatford allowed just three hits.
All three of the games runs were solo homers. Savannah Jessee put Boone up in the second inning, only to be matched by Farragut’s Lauren Brakovec in the bottom frame.
Sarah Livingston hit the go-ahead home run in the third.
Unaka 7, Dobyns-Bennett 5
Alana Parsons drove in four runs including a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Lady Rangers over the Lady Indians.
She ended 2 for 2, while Kendel Bare and Lyndie Ramsey also drove in runs. Hannah Frye had two RBIs to lead Dobyns-Bennett.
Sadie Shoun went four innings to get the win and Trinity Bowers finished in the fifth. Frye suffered the loss.
Farragut 5, Science Hill 3
Ava Guzowski singled in the top of the eighth inning to lift the Lady Admirals over the Lady ’Toppers.
Abigail Taylor had two hits and scored two of Science Hill’s runs. Beth Pridemore knocked in a run and Madeline Diamond also had a RBI.
Zoey Cooper went all eight innings in the tough loss.
Elizabethton 6, Unicoi County 3
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram continued to produce in the lead-off spot, going 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored in the Lady Cyclones’ win over the Lady Devils.
Ember Jensen blasted a two-run home run and had a sacrifice fly. Madisun Pritchard picked up the win, scattering seven hits over seven innings.
Destiny Bridges hit 2 for 3 for the Lady Devils, while Faith Bennett drove in two runs. Betsabe Chavez suffered the loss, giving up six runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Volunteer 7, Sullivan East 1
CHURCH HILL — Haley Russell was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Lady Falcons defeated the Patriots.
Addyson Fisher had 14 strikeouts, while Abby Fisher finished with two hits and two RBI. Emily Wyatt and Bryleigh Salyer each scored two runs.
Hannah Scott suffered the loss, while Abby Lacey had a pair of singles for Sullivan East.
North Greene 4, Cherokee 2
BAILEYTON — Four unearned runs on five errors sank the Lady Chiefs’ chances against Lady Huskies.
Kennedy Dishner gave up three hits in the loss.
Cloudland 10, Mitchell County, N.C. 1
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — Karah Fields pitched a no-hitter and Ryan Turbyfill was 3 for 5 at the plate as the Lady ’Landers opened the season with a win over the Lady Mountaineers.
BASEBALL
Tullahoma 22, Dobyns-Bennett 12
MURFREESBORO — The Wildcats scored 16 runs over the final two innings to defeat the Indians.
Dobyns-Bennett led 9-6 heading into the sixth inning. The loss overshadowed a night when Peyton Grimm drove in six runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth to give the Indians the lead.
Jake Timbes was 3 for 3 with a double and triple. He had a pair of RBIs and scored three times. Turner Stout drove in three runs.
All 12 of the Indians’ runs were earned, but the Tullahoma offense produced 21 hits, led by Evan Tomlin going 5 for 6 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
West Ridge 12, Cherokee 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Sean Reed drove in three runs and Will Harris scored three times to lead the Wolves over the Chiefs.
Isaac Hayne and Drew Hoover each scored twice and drove in two runs. Brody Ratliff scored twice and drove in a run. Marshall Buchanan gave up four hits to earn the win.
Will Price and Aidan Webb scored runs in the top of the first inning to give Cherokee the early lead.
Tennessee High 11, David Crockett 5
Hayden Osborne had two hits and manufactured a run in the sixth inning that got the Pioneers within two runs.
But, Crockett was undone by 12 walks, which offset a night when the Pioneers pitchers threw 12 strikeouts.
Unicoi County 4, Rhea County 2
SEVIERVILLE — Eli Nelson had a solid outing, giving up two runs on six hits as the Blue Devils scorched the Golden Eagles.
Nicky Satterly led the Unicoi County offense with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Nelson also had two hits and drove in a run.
Elizabethton 6, Morristown West 3
ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Johnson starred on the mound and at the plate to lead the Cyclones over the Trojans.
Johnson didn’t give up any hits over 5 1/3 innings and threw 10 strikeouts. He also led the Elizabethton offense, going 3 for 4 and scoring two runs.
Ethan Meier and Zak Workman closed out the game for the Cyclones.
Volunteer 7, Grainger 1
CHURCH HILL — Colby Lawson had a pair of RBIs as the Falcons soared to a 3-0 start to the season.
Zach Justice earned the win with five strikeouts, no earned runs and one hit by pitch. He was one of four players with a RBI, along with Ethan Smith, Austin Williams and Austin Goldie.
Hunter Smith suffered the loss for the Grizzlies. Ethan Dortch was 2 for 3 and scored Grainger’s lone run.
Happy Valley 10, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Andrew Little had a double and drove in a pair of runs as the Warriors downed the Rangers. Tucker Shoun reached base three times and scored twice. Drew Blevins also scored twice, while Pedro Colunga and Reagan Ensor also had big hits.
Colunga gave up three hits over five innings. He was efficient, throwing 53 pitching and giving up only one walk.
University High 9, Jackson South Side 5
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Jacob Pealer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Bucs in the Gulf Shores Classic.
Jesse Greene was 2 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs and Cade Pollock was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Andrew Finney and Daniel Seehorn were also 2 for 3 as University High had 13 hits overall.
Layton Burrow picked up the win with Pealer on the mound for the final 1 2/3 innings.
Providence Academy 6, William Blount 3
MARYVILLE — Nate Eisfelder had a RBI single to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning that spurred the Knights to victory.
He and Aiden Sproles each had two hits, while Sproles picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks.
Providence had seven stolen bases with two for Mabry Runnells. Job Matossian went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the Governors.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 5, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Caleb Mason scored the first of his two goals off a penalty kick in the 18th minutes. He netted the second one in the 36th minute.
John Louter, Isaac Lizotte and Alan Gerlock had second-half goals. Dylan Gaynor and Alex Worley had assists. Samuel Randall and C.J. Crow combined for the shutout in goal.
University High 2, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Bucs got the best of the 50/50 balls and pulled out the victory against the Wolves.
Ethan Branch scored the first goal in West Ridge history in the 50th minute. Carson Whisnant assisted on the goal.
Elizabethton 10, Cherokee 1
ELIZABETHTON — Clay Hopland and Riley Vernon had tricks to lead the Cyclones to the mercy-rule victory. Eli Williams scored twice with other goals by Isaac Hurley and Bohdi Minks.
Hopland, Williams and Luke Whaley all had two assists, while Johnathon Esposito and Vernon each had one.