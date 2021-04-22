Daniel Boone’s Kaleb Worley had everything working Thursday night.

The Trailblazers’ pitcher fired a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Morristown East in high school baseball Thursday at the Hurricanes’ field.

Worley walked three batters, using 104 pitches for his gem.

“He pitched very well and we played solid defense,” said Boone head coach Scott Hagy. “He was in command most of the night. He got quite a few punch outs with his breaking pitch. He did a very good job with that.

Things got a little tight in the final inning. After a line-drive out and an East player reaching on a dropped third strike, a walk put two runners on base. However, Worley responded with a pair of strikeouts to finish it.

“(The line out) was probably the hardest hit ball all night,” Hagy said.

Offensive support came from Gaven Jones and Preston Miller as each player collected two hits.

South wins another tight one, then finishes sweep

Sullivan South’s baseball team keeps coming up big in tight games.

After the Rebels fell behind in the top of the seventh inning, Drew Hoover laced a two-run walk-off double to give his team the exciting 4-3 win over Providence Academy in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday in Kingsport.

It was South’s fifth straight win, coming by a combined total of eight runs. The last three were one-run victories.

Merritt Runnels had put the Knights ahead on a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh.

South pitcher Cody Pugh allowed 15 baserunners, but battled his way to the complete-game win. He gave up 11 hits and struck out four.

Mabry Runnels led Providence with three hits while Tyner Simpson and Levi Hooven each had two.

In the second game, South extended its win streak to six as it rolled to a 9-3 win.

In the second game, Sean Reed totaled three hits and drove in three runs. Isaac Haynie also had three hits while Will Harris totaled two hits and Dylan Cowan drove in a pair of runs.

Merritt Runnels and Jayme Peay each had two hits for the Knights.

Cherokee 13, Grainger 12

Freshman Cole Putnal delivered a two-out, two-run walk-off double in a wild contest that produced 17 errors.

Cherokee trailed 5-0, 9-2 and 10-4 before entering the bottom of the seventh with a 12-9 deficit. The first run scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded and the second run came home on a double play. Putnal followed with a line drive to center field.

Isaac Williams had two hits, three RBIs and scored three runs for the Chiefs. Aidan Webb and Matt Newton each had two hits with Newton driving in two runs. Peyton Bledsoe also knocked in a pair.

Luke Condra gave up 10 runs in five innings, but all were unearned as the Chiefs committed 11 errors.

Hampton 12, Happy Valley 2

Caleb Royston was dominant on the mound, going the distance on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one earned run.

The Bulldogs supported him with a nine-run, first-inning outburst. Josh Owens had a sparkling day at the plate, going 4 for 4. Conor Jones added two hits and three RBIs.

Also for Hampton, Parker Henry had two hits while McKinley Kuhn and Morgan Lyons each drove in a pair of runs.

For Happy Valley, Andrew Little had two hits.

Johnson County 14, FCA Flames 2

The Longhorns had their hitting shoes on, banging out seven extra-base knocks en route to the blowout win.

Jackson Earnhardt had two doubles among his three hits and drove in two runs. Both of Stacy Greer’s hits were doubles and he drove in two runs. Dakota Holt had a bases-loaded triple, and finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Matt Mowery and Peyton Pavusek each had three hits as Johnson County totaled 16 as a team. Asa Lewis drove in a pair of runs. Seth Condor worked four strong innings on the mound, allowing five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Crockett clinches title

David Crockett clinched the Big Seven Conference regular season championship Thursday with an 8-4 win over Cherokee in Rogersville.

The Lady Pioneers improved their league record to 10-0 and have a three-game lead with two remaining. Crockett is 25-4 overall.

Crockett led 5-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth before the Lady Chiefs rallied for four runs to make it interesting.

Ashlyn Dulaney and Riley Hope both homered for Crockett. Hope had two hits. Kennedy Broyles had two hits and three RBIs. Alyssa Suits went 3 for 4 while Sydney Hodges and Matty McKee each added two hits. McKee got the pitching win with Cara Wilson working 1 1/3 perfect innings for the save.

Hannah Bates smacked a home run for Cherokee.

Unicoi County 5, Greeneville 3

Caroline Podvin smashed a first-inning grand slam, and the Lady Blue Devils made it stand up.

Here's a video of Podvin's homer:

Cami Peterson went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing eight hits.

Unicoi County 12, North Greene 3

Podvin, Kendall Hensley and Peterson each had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils.

Betsabe Chavez added two hits while Samantha Chavez contributed two RBIs. Peterson got the win, allowing six hits and striking out four in the complete-game effort.

Elizabethton 5, Happy Valley 1

A four-run fifth inning did the trick for the Lady Cyclones.

Madisun Pritchard was in control in the circle, firing a three-hitter, allowing one earned run, and striking out nine.

Kallista Deprimo had the big stick, totaling two hits and three RBIs.

Abby Holt had three hits for the Lady Warriors, and went the distance in the circle, allowing just one earned run, six hits, and striking out five.

Sullivan East 8, Sullivan South 1

Jillian Shackelford had two hits and four RBIs while also going the distance in the circle as the Lady Patriots rolled.

Cassie Littleford and Katie Botts each had three hits for East. Emma Timbs and Cayden Bawgus also added two hits apiece.

For the Lady Rebels, Madison Chapman had two hits.

Johnson County 10, Hampton 0

Emmy Miller was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Miller had two triples. Hailey Cox was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Mattie Jones and Maddie Eddington were each 3 for 3. Eden Potter added two hits.

In the circle, Jones pitched a four-hitter with three strikeouts.

SOCCER

Daniel Boone 2, Lakeway Christian 0

Bryon Rojas scored off a post rebound in the 22nd minute and that was all the Trailblazers needed.

Alan Gerlock added an insurance score in the 64th minute. Chris Literal and Gage Reno combined in goal for the shutout.

Boone (6-3) plays at David Crockett on Tuesday.

Tennessee High 1, Elizabethton 1

Dawson May found the net for the Cyclones, but they had to settle for the draw.

For Tennessee High, Micah Hyskell scored.