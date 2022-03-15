Aiden Roller and Zach Zuelhke combined to lead Daniel Boone to a 5-0 shutout win over South-Doyle on Tuesday evening at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Roller gave up just two hits and two walks in five innings. Zuelhke didn’t allow a hit over the final two frames.
Jackson Leonard went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Will Stevens also went 2 for 3, plus he scored twice and drove in a run. Roller had a 2-for-3 game of his own, driving in a run. J.T. Sipos went 2 for 2 in the nine-hole.
The Cherokees’ Blake Thomas suffered the loss as the Trailblazers knocked around 13 hits overall.
Mt. Juliet Christian 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
MURFREESBORO — Tyler Vestal hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning as the Saints rallied past the Indians in D-B’s season opener.
It was a disappointing end after a strong pitching effort by Aiden Byington, who struck out six and scattered five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Cade Maynor finished the game for Dobyns-Bennett.
The Indians’ lone run came off Tanner Kilgore’s sacrifice fly to right field to score Peyton Grimm in the fourth inning.
Sull. East 4, West Ridge 3
BLUFF CITY — The Wolves had the tying run on base and winning run at the plate, but came up a tad short against the Patriots.
East scored two runs in the sixth inning to take the lead, only to see West Ridge close within one on Marshall Buchanan’s home run to left field with no outs in the seventh. The Wolves couldn’t complete the comeback as Carter Gibson was tagged with the loss.
Corbin Dickenson had an RBI double and Nolan Lunsford a RBI single for East in the sixth. Dickenson and Lucas Eaton each had two hits for the Patriots, who had 11 hits overall.
Wade Witcher had a two-run homer in the sixth, which also scored Sean Reed. Brody Ratliff collected two hits.
East’s Tyson Mitchell got the win as Dylan Bartley closed in the seventh.
Volunteer 18, Unaka 1
CHURCH HILL — Titus Stovall reached base four times and scored four runs. Riley Littleton and Tucker McLain each scored three times, while Zach Justice and Ethan Smith had big days at the plate.
Seth Marshall got the win on the mound, giving up one hit over three innings.
South Greene 8, Happy Valley 3
ELIZABETHTON — Colby Chausse was 3 for 4 to lead the Warriors in a losing effort. Pedro Colunga was 2 for 4 with a, RBI and Dakota Grindstaff also drove in a run.
Drew Blevins went five innings with five strikeouts, three hits and three walks in a losing effort.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 2, Dobyns-Bennett
1
Cara Wilson scattered four hits in a complete-game performance to win a pitchers’ duel against the Lady Indians’ Sophie Dean.
The Lady Pioneers’ Chelsea Williams had an RBI ground-out to score Marin Simpkins in the fourth inning, which proved to be the winning run. Ashlyn Dulaney reached on an error in the bottom of the first to score Sydney Hodges, who had tripled.
Simpkins went 3 for 3 to lead the Crockett offense.
Haigan Depew had an RBI single in the third for the Indians’ lone score. Dean struck out six over six innings in the tough loss.
Elizabethton 13, Chuckey-Doak 3
AFTON — Maely Ingram had four doubles in the lead-off spot to lead the Lady Cyclones to the romp over the Lady Knights. Ingram finished with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.
Madisun Pritchard and Kenidy Harris each drove in three runs. Pritchard continued to be in control in the circle with 10 strikeouts. Emma O’Quinn had two RBIs, while Mollie Johnson, Ember Jensen and Pritchard also scored two runs.
Unicoi County 6, Volunteer 3
ERWIN — The Lady Devils scored their runs over the second and third innings in an Upper Lakes Conference opener against the Lady Falcons.
Destiny Bridges drove in three runs, going 2 for 4 as the lead off. Hannah Shelton had three hits — a single, double and triple while batting clean-up. Faith Bennett finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Cami Peterson threw a complete game, giving up eight hits. Emily Wyatt suffered the loss for Volunteer. Abigail Fisher and Zetta Smith each went 2 for 3 for the Lady Falcons.
Unaka 16, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey made an impressive return to the softball diamond, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Sadie Shoun was 3 for 3, also driving in two runs and scoring four times.
It was the second straight day that Unaka routed a Carter County rival, outscoring its opponents by a 36-0 margin. Trinity Bowers got the win, giving up just two hits and Gracie Stout pitched an inning.
Other leaders included Jill Faust with three RBIs and Kendall Bare with two. Alana Parsons, Hailey Gilman and Alisha Harrell scored two runs each.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 4, David
Crockett 1
The Trailblazers scored three goals in the first half to beat their county rival in Tuesday’s season opener.
Isaac Lizotte opened scoring in the 17th minute with follow on goals by Alan Gerlock and Alex Worley in the 35th and 37th minutes. The Pioneers’ Diego Silva-Cook closed the game with a touch to the corner in the opening minutes of the second half.
Gerlock put the match away with his second goal in the closing minutes.
Elizabethton 3, Morristown East 3
MORRISTOWN —Isaac Hurley had a goal and an assist to lead the Cyclones to a near victory.
The Hurricanes scored with 18 seconds left to finish with the tie.
Hurley scored off an assist from Eli Williams and assisted on Riley Vernon’s goal. Hurley. Dawson O’Quinn laid out to score an unassisted goal. Mason Williams totaled seven saves.
Volunteer 8, Claiborne 3
CHURCH HILL — Senior Dawson Dykes netted five goals and freshman Cameron Cox had a hat trick in the Falcons’ victory over the Bulldogs. Aiden Owens finished with three assists.