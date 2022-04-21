ELIZABETHTON—Elizabethton put up five runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-2 Upper Lakes Conference baseball victory over Volunteer on Thursday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Peyton Johnson, Gage Treadway, Ethan Meier and Cade Russell had RBIs in the frame.
Wesley Shankles had a solid start on the mound for the Cyclones, allowing five hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out six.
Johnson went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two runs drivin in to lead Elizabethton, which got a pair of RBIs from Treadway and Russell.
Ethan Smith led Volunteer, going 2-for-3.
Tennessee High 5, Unicoi County 4
BRISTOL — Gregory Harris hit a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning as the Vikings rallied for the win.
Brayden Blevins struck out 10 batters in five innings while Andrew Dingus finished the last two innings for the tight save.
For Unicoi, Valentin Batrez cranked out his seventh homer of the season, taking over the Northeast Tennessee lead.
Sullivan East 15, Unaka 0
BLUFF CITY — The game lasted only three innings as the Patriots ran away from the Rangers.
Jake Witcher, Corbin Dickerson and Tyson Mitchell each had two RBIs for East, which drew 10 walks. Conner McCormack pitched three innings, striking out seven and not allowing a hit.
Chuckey-Doak 10, Johnson County 0
AFTON — Dillon Shelton had two hits and three RBIs, and the Black Knights carried on firmly after a four-run first inning.
Cadin Tullock and Jaylen Willett each had two hits for C-D, which improved to 9-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Trey Snyder had two hits for the Longhorns.
Hampton 4, Mitchell County (NC) 1 Hampton 8, Mitchell County (NC) 6
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. — In the first game of the doubleheader road sweep for the Bulldogs, Johnathan Greenwell was the victorious pitcher.
He allowed two hits and one run over three innings and struck out four.
In the second game, Hampton was more offensive-minded as Conor Jones singled to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the third.
Jones went 2-for-2 at the plate and stole three bases.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 4, Science Hill 1
The visiting Lady Trailblazers took over first place in the Big Five Conference with their second straight win over Science Hill.
Maggie Hillman notched the win for Boone, giving up one run and six hits over 4⅓ innings.
Jayden Salts and Madi Holstein each had two hits for the Lady Hilltoppers.
Maci Masters led Daniel Boone, going 3-for-3 with one RBI.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, West Ridge 0
KINGSPORT — Julianne Tipton threw a shutout to guide the Lady Indians to a much-needed Big Five win.
Tipton lasted seven innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven.
Hannah Frye, Tipton and Hailey Porter all managed multiple hits for the Tribe. D-B secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fifth.
Natalie Moore led West Ridge, going 2-for-3.
South Greene 13, Happy Valley 2
ELIZABETHTON — South Greene rolled to a Three Rivers win over Happy Valley, mainly thanks to 13 hits.
Evie Rader led the Lady Rebels, going 4-for-4. Whitney Casteel, Amelia Mullins and Madison Hensley each had multiple hits for South Greene.
Tennessee High 12, Elizabethton 3
BRISTOL — Trailing 3-1, the Lady Vikings exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning as the Lady Cyclones’ defense unraveled — making five errors in the fateful frame.
Mac Newport had two hits and three RBIs to lead Tennessee High at the plate. Rylee Fields also had two hits while Kaylie Hughes totaled two RBIs.
Fields went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Ember Jensen went 3-for-3 for the Lady Cyclones. Maely Ingram added two hits.
Unicoi County 18, West Greene 3
ERWIN — The Lady Blue Devils had a field day, accumulating 13 hits and having eight players chalk up an RBI.
Jala Chandley led the way for Unicoi County, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Betsabe Chavez mashed a home run and tallied three RBIs. Hannah Shelton had a triple and three RBIs as well while Kendell Hensley went 2-for-3, driving in three runs.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Tennessee High 0
KINGSPORT — Maddox DeVinney peppered the net with three goals as the Indians rolled.
Lucas Park and Gavin Farmer also scored while Grayson Hammond totaled three assists as the Indians improved their record to 10-0-3.
Volunteer 5, West Greene 4
CHURCH HILL — In an exciting match filled with ups and downs, the Falcons scored four unanswered goals to come away with a non-conference win.
The Falcons fell behind three goals to start out. After Volunteer scored, the Buffaloes immediately went back up three goals.
Elijah Rogers scored his first goal of the year while Cameron Cox netted three goals and an assist. Dawson Dykes added a goal and an assist.