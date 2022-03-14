MORRISTOWN — Gage Treadway threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks to lead Elizabethton to a 3-0 victory at Morristown East on Monday’s opening day.
In addition to his huge performance on the mound, he helped his cause by driving in a run.
“Gage is the kid you have to run out of the weight room and field,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “He truly loves the game and everything it takes to be a baseball player. It was a proud moment to watch him accomplish that. It was a huge learning experience for younger guys to see what knowledge of the game coupled with hard work can do.”
Hayden Nave also drove in a run and Ethan Meier scored twice for the Cyclones.
Daniel Boone 6, Tennessee High 3
Jake Davenport hit a two-run double to spark a five-run fourth inning for the Trailblazers in their win over the Vikings. Aiden Roller went 2 for 3, while Brogan Jones had a double and scored a run in the lead-off spot.
It was on the mound where Jones was in control. He struck out 11 batters, giving up up three hits, two runs and one walk. Brayden Blankenship struck out four more over the final two innings to earn the save.
Garrett Cross had two hits and drove in two runs, while Evan Mutter had a solo home run for the Vikings.
Volunteer 12, Chuckey-Doak 2
CHURCH HILL — Zach Justice drove in five runs and Conner Haynes gave up one earned run in a complete game as the Falcons subdued the Black Knights.
Ethan Smith went 2 for 4 and scored two runs, while Colby Lawson two RBIs. Riley Littleton drew four walks and scored three times, while Tucker McLain also got on base four times and scored twice.
Happy Valley 12, South Greene 10
GREENEVILLE — Drew Blevins went 3 for 3 and knocked in four runs to lead the Warriors over the Rebels.
Andrew Little was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Tucker Shoun was the winning pitcher.
West Greene 7, Johnson County 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Down by six, the Longhorns scored five runs in the fifth inning, but came up short against the Buffaloes in the first game of a doubleheader.
Asa Lewis struck out six batters and Grayson Holt led Johnson County at the plate, going 2 for 3.
Johnson County 8, West Greene 3
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Longhorns took game two with Zac Parsons throwing nine strikeouts over five inings. He also drove in a pair of runs at the plate. Dakota Holt went the final two innings to close out the victory.
Ethan Icenhour was 3 for 4 offensively, while Asa Lewis had two hits and scored two runs.
Hampton 13, FCA Flames 0
HAMPTON — Caleb Royston had great command, pounding the zone with seven strikeouts as the Bulldogs doused the Flames. He was efficient in throwing 63 pitches in a one-hitter over five innings.
At the plate, Royston went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Collin Morgan had two doubles and four RBIs. Kyler Lewis also had two hits and scored twice.
Knox Catholic 8, Providence Academy 1
KNOXVILLE — Nathan Eisfelder had a home run in the first inning for the Knights in a loss to the Fighting Irish.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — Savannah Jessee went 3 for 3, including a solo home run and a two-run double to lead the Lady ’Blazers over the Lady Patriots in the season opener. Jessee drove in four runs overall, while Brylee Mesusan, Audrey Moorhouse and Kayleigh Quisenberry each had two hits.
Camryn Sarvis scored two runs and Boone had 12 hits overall. Maggie Hillman and Suzie Chapman combined for a three-hitter over five innings. Lexie McDuffie suffered the loss for East.
Elizabethton 6, Johnson County 2
ELIZABETHTON — Madisun Pritchard picked up from where she left off last season with eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
Maely Ingram drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Lady Cyclones on the offensive end. Faith Walsh had two hits and drove in a run to lead Johnson County. Hannah Fritts suffered the loss.
Unicoi County 13, Happy Valley 1
ERWIN — Destiney Bridges and Hannah Shelton each went 3 for 3 to lead the Lady Devils.
Bridges scored four times and Shelton drove in two runs. Kendell Hensley had two hits and two RBIs, while Jala Chandley also drove in two runs.
Cami Peterson struck out six and gave up two hits in the circle. Laura Rice had a RBI double to score Aleah Grindstaff for the Lady Warriors.
Tennessee High 3, Abingdon 1
BRISTOL — Rylee Fields struck out 10 batters and gave up three hits and one walk to earn the victory.
Mac Newport and Kenzie Orfield drove in runs. Kaylie Hughes had two hits.
Unaka 20, Hampton 0
Jill Faust went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Lady Rangers’ romp of the Lady Bulldogs.
Sadie Shoun, Trinity Bowers, Kendall Bare and Kylie Blevins drove in two runs apiece. Mattie Salyler and Alisha Harris each scored four runs, while Alana Parsons hit two doubles.
Beyond the offensive outburst, Shoun threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts over the five-inning contest.