MOUNTAIN CITY — It was a thriller at Shoun Gym, and Elizabethton escaped with the most narrow of margins.
The Cyclones held on in overtime for a 77-76 win in a Three Rivers Conference basketball contest Friday night.
Jackson Earnhardt’s trey with 1.4 seconds left in regulation forced the extra period.
Elizabethton (15-4 overall) improved to 7-2 in league play. Johnson County (7-14) fell to 2-8 in the conference and lost its 11th game of the season by six points or less.
It was shootout with Jake Roberts pacing the Cyclones’ attack with 30 points. Earnhardt powered the Longhorns with 31 points.
William Willocks (14 points) and Brayden Phillips (11) also reached double digits for the Cyclones.
Zack Parsons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Johnson County while Clayton Cross added 10.
CHEROKEE 53, TENNESSEE HIGH 43
ROGERSVILLE — Carter Metz led the Chiefs’ charge with 20 points.
Teammate Jason Sattler added 17 points as Cherokee took control of the game with a 19-11 third-quarter advantage.
The Vikings got 16 points from Wade Witcher and 13 from Brandon Dufore.
VOLUNTEER 79, SULLIVAN SOUTH 60
CHURCH HILL — John Wes Lovelace powered in 19 points to lead the Falcons to the non-conference win.
Evan Berry and Braden Minton each added 12 points for Volunteer while Andrew Knittel chipped in with 11.
Cooper Johnson and Colton Mullins each had 13 for South while Nick Ellege added 10.
SULLIVAN EAST 82, UNICOI COUNTY 64
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots stayed unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference behind 23 points from Dylan Bartley.
Ethan Bradford added 19 points with four treys while Austin Davis had 14 points and Mason Mont- gomery finished with 13.
Bryson Peterson was tops for the Blue Devils with 15 points. Lucas Slagle (13), Eli Johnson (11) and Ty Johnson (11) also reached double figures.
HAMPTON 65, UNAKA 63
ELIZABETHTON — The storied Carter County rivalry produced another classic with the Bulldogs taking the overtime win on Stoney Creek.
Conor Burleson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Morgan Lyons finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Parker Henry came through with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Harrison and Logan Whitehead each scored eight points.
Will Sexton hit six 3-point shots in a 28-point performance to lead the Rangers. Joseph Slagle and Joe-z Blamo each scored 11, while Landon Ramsey ended with eight.
SULLIVAN NORTH 53, CLOUDLAND 31
KINGSPORT — Isaiah Pruitt had a big night with 19 points to lead the Raiders to the convincing win.
Teammate C.J. Mardis added 11 points for North (11-5) as the Raiders moved to 2-3 in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Victor Hicks led the Highlanders with nine points.
PROVIDENCE 88, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 48
James Reece turned it loose for 25 points to power the Knights.
Lawrence added 21 points while Thomas Messimer had 15.
GIRLS
VOLUNTEER 61, SULLIVAN SOUTH 60
CHURCH HILL — Audrey Evans hit a pair of late free throws for the Lady Falcons, who won despite the Lady Rebels rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the third quarter.
Kenady Knittel was Volunteer’s leading scorer with 20 points. Evans finished with 12 and Veda Barton accounted for eight.
South was paced by Ariana Kenney’s 16 points. Allie Jordan went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line as she and Chloe Nelson each scored 12. Madison Bailey barely missed double figures with nine.
TENNESSEE HIGH 33, CHEROKEE 24
ROGERSVILLE — Tori Ryan totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Lady Vikings earned the Big Seven Conference road win.
Madison Blair added 12 points.
Lydia Alvis had seven points for the Lady Chiefs.
SULLIVAN EAST 58, UNICOI COUNTY 44
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots pulled away from a three-point game at halftime to earn their 11th consecutive victory.
Jenna Hare cut loose for 24 points to power East (15-3) as the Patriots improved to 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Riley Nelson added 10 points.
For Unicoi, Carolina Podvin (13 points) and Allie Lingerfelt (11) led the way.
These teams will meet again Saturday in Erwin at 4 o’clock.
ELIZABETHTON 64, JOHNSON COUNTY 33
MOUNTAIN CITY — Lina Lyon had 14 first-half points to help the Lady Cyclones produce a 44-17 halftime time.
Lyon finished with 19 while Morgan Headrick (12) and Renna Lane (11) also reached double figures for Elizabethton.
Emmy Miller and Sadie Stout each had 10 points for Johnson County.
PROVIDENCE 50, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 41
Taylor Price scored 18 points — on six treys — to lead the Lady Knights to the win.
Maddie Kyker and Jayden Riddle each added 11 points.