ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton scored five runs over the first three innings and then held off a fierce Volunteer rally to win their Upper Lakes Conference baseball game on Monday night.
Peyton Johnson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Cyclones to the 5-4 victory. Lead-off batter Kaleb Hambrick was 3 for 4 with two runs. Ethan Meier finished 2 for 2 as Elizabethton had nine hits overall.
Gage Treadway totaled nine strikeouts and gave up three hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Connor Edmundson pitched an inning of relief before Zak Workman struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded.
The Falcons rallied with three runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Zach Justice. Connor Haynes was tagged with the loss, giving up nine hits and three walks. He drove in a run and scored once.
Sullivan East 13, North Greene 0
BAILEYTON — Avery McCoy gave up three hits over the five-inning contest as the Patriots trounced the Huskies.
Dylan Bartley was 3 for 3 with a double, four runs and two RBIs. Corbin Dickenson was 2 for 4 with three runs. Justice Dillard ended at 2 for 2, a double and a walk with two RBIs. Ethan Waters totaled three RBIs.
Hampton 5, Holston, Va. 3
DAMASCUS, Va. — The Bulldogs produced 10 hits and solid pitching efforts from Caleb Royston and Josh Whitson to overcome seven errors in their win over the Cavaliers.
Royston and Whitson combined for seven strikeouts, while allowing just four hits. Chance Point spearheaded the Hampton offense by going 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored. Jonathan Greenwell had a double and single.
Brycen Richardson drove in two runs for Holston and was the losing pitcher with seven hits and five walks allowed.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 13, Sullivan East 3
KINGSPORT — Natalie Mahaffey had a walk-off walk to score Hailey Porter as the Lady Indians won in six innings over the Lady Patriots.
It ended a night in which Porter had two hits, had three RBIs and scored three times. Dobyns-Bennett was well in control after scoring 10 runs in the second inning.
Claudia Maness and Savannah Hutchins each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Julianne Tipton, who went the distance in the circle, also had two hits and drove in two runs. Emma Allgood and Payton Moore each had two hits and Hannah Frye scored twice.
Karlee Miller was 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead Sullivan East.
Unaka 7, West Ridge 2
KINGSPORT — Kendall Barton drove in five runs to lift the Lady Rangers over the Wolves. She was 3 for 4 at the plate, matching Alana Parsons, who had two doubles and scored four of Unaka’s seven runs.
Jill Faust, Kendall Bare and Kylie Blevins each collected two hits. Unaka had 14 hits overall.
Trinity Bowers scattered six hits for the win.
Madison Chapman was the lone West Ridge player with two hits. She also was the losing pitcher, giving up four earned runs. Camille Nottingham tripled for West Ridge.
Daniel Boone 3, Morristown East 2
Savannah Jessee had a walk-off hit to scored Brylee Mesusan in the Lady Trailblazers’ win over the Lady Hurricanes. Mesusan finished 3 for 4 at the plate, while Jessee drove in two of Boone’s three runs.
Suzie Chatman went 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and both runs unearned. Kaleigh Quisenberry went the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Each team finished with eight hits.
Keely Shisler was 4 for 4 and Kylie Rader went 2 for 3 to lead Morristown East.
David Crockett 13, Chuckey-Doak 2
The Lady Pioneers belted out 13 hits — seven of them for extra bases — to down the Lady Knights.
Ashlyn Dulaney led the effort, going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Rhyne Massey was 2 for 3 (triple) and scored twice and drove in two runs.
Others with two RBIs included Baily Dugger, Kristen Lowery and Julie Maupin. Sydney Hodges went 2 for 3 and scored twice, while runner Reagan Schockley also scored twice. Gabby Oaks was the winning pitched, giving up seven hits.
Makayla Ramsey suffered the loss after giving up 13 hits. She and Hayleigh Taylor each went 2 for 3 to lead the Chuckey-Doak offense.
Elizabethton 20, Gate City, Va. 10
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram continued a torrid pace in the lead-off spot for the Lady Cyclones. She went 5 for 5 with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Elizabethton hit well throughout the lineup, particularly the top half as Maddie O’Quinn doubled twice, was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ember Jensen had a solo home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Emma O’Quinn was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs. Mollie Johnson batted 2 for 3 and scored four times.
Kenidy Harris was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Madisun Pritchard and Cheyenne Poiroux also had two hits. Pritchard was also the winning pitcher.
Kalley Wood drove in three runs to lead Gate City. Kady Davidson had two hits and two RBIs. Savannah Monroe drove in two runs and scored twice. Addie Gibson scored twice for the Lady Devils.
Cloudland 14, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Tossing a two-hitter, Karah Fields also contributed a 3-for-4 showing with two RBIs and two runs in the Lady Highlanders’ romp over the Lady Warriors. Ryan Turbyfill matched her offensive numbers.
Layken Blair added to the output with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Kendall Birchfield also drove in three runs, while Taylor Hicks and Izabella Christman each scored twice.
North Greene 12, Hampton 2
BAILEYTON — Abbie Lunsford had a pair of singles, while she and Abby Willis scored runs for Hampton in the loss to the Lady Huskies.
Zoe Sanders had a double, a home runs and scored three times to lead North Greene. Anna Weems and Kylee Jones scored two runs apiece for North Greene.
SOCCER
Providence Academy 1, University High 0
The Knights scored on a penalty kick 15 minutes into the second half to down the Bucs. Reid Stoltzfus scored the goal. Tyler Zepada had eight saves, including two late in the game, to preserve the shutout.