CLINTON — Cade Russell was stopped a yard short on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime as Elizabethton, losing 35-34 to Anderson County, fell short of upsetting the state’s No. 2-ranked team on Friday night.

Elizabethton led 21-7 at halftime and 28-21 in the second half, but each time the Mavericks rallied for a tie.

