SEVIERVILLE — With Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd combining for 51 points, Science Hill routed Cumberland County 93-64 on Monday afternoon in the Winterfest Shootout at Sevier County.
Going 9 of 14 from the floor and hitting 6 of 8 foul shots, Cutlip totaled 27 points. He hit three 3-pointers and also handed out four assists.
As for Redd, he converted 10 of his 13 field-goal attempts and went 4 of 6 from the charity stripe in a 24-point showing. He supplemented that production with seven rebounds and four assists.
Caleb McBride sank four of the Hilltoppers’ eight treys for a 12-point day. Chiming in with 11 points was Joah Shay, who went 5 of 6 from the field.
Ben Edwards contributed eight rebounds and Dalvin Mathes five assists to the victory.
Science Hill, which led 50-31 at halftime and outscored Cumber- land in all four quarters, plays another Winterfest game Tuesday. The opponent will be David Crockett, a 67-62 winner over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday.
MARYVILLE 73, HAMPTON 62
MARYVILLE — Morgan Lyons posted a game-high 30 points, but the Bulldogs fell short against the host Rebels in the Maryville Holidays Invitational.
Terrence Dorsey led four Rebels in double figures with 17 points. Jack Brown totaled 14 for Maryville, while Josh Seiler and Charlie Rice each scored 12.
TENN. HIGH 80, EASTSIDE, VA. 52
BRISTOL — Wade Witcher poured in 15 points for the Vikings, who buried Eastside with a 44-20 opening half.
Tennessee High, which forced 15 turnovers before intermission, got 12 points apiece from Nysiah Foote, Brandon Dufoe and Maddox Fritts.
Eli McCoy, with 13 points, and Will Stansberry, 10, topped the Spartans.
SULLIVAN EAST 79, CLOUDLAND 56
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley hit for 17 points and the Patriots nailed 10 3-pointers in beating the Highlanders.
John Waldon had 14 points, Ethan Bradford 13 and Clayton Ivester 10 in the winning effort, which included four Bradford threes.
The Highlanders were on top 11-9 before getting outscored 26-11 in the second quarter. Caleb Sluder poured in 19 points with Cloudland teammate Bentley Gilbert contributing 13.
GIRLS
SULLIVAN EAST 48, CLOUDLAND 37
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots eased away from Cloudland after the two teams battled for a 12-12 first-quarter tie.
Hayley Grubb collected 14 points and Jenna Hare 10 for Sullivan East, which led 21-18 at the half and 36-29 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Highlanders’ Mandy Benfield scored 17 points in a contest whose outcome was great determined by foul shooting. East was 16 of 23 from the stripe while Cloudland finished 7 of 9.
VOLUNTEER 48, DAVID CROCKETT 44
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons saved their best for last, outscoring Crockett 19-12 in the fourth quarter.
Spearheading Volunteer’s effort was Kenady Knittel with 14 points and Audrey Evans with 11.
Halle Scott was tops for the Lady Pioneers, netting 12. Nora Walters added 11.
TENN. HIGH 44, HAPPY VALLEY 38
BRISTOL — Behind 10 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots from Tori Ryan, Tennessee High got the better of Happy Valley.
Annie Hayes amassed 15 points while Riley Fritts coupled 11 points with five assists for the Lady Vikings, who led 20-7 at first quarter’s end.
The Lady Warriors were paced by Kadie Bailey with 11 points. Olivia Absher added 10.