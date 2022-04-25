In a classic pitchers’ duel, David Crockett took out Big Five Conference and Washington County rival Daniel Boone 1-0 on Monday night at Miller Field.
Garrett Leonard had the two-out RBI double in the fifth inning to score Aidan Clark from second.
The two teams combined for eight hits (4 each) as Leonard was the player with multiple knocks.
Gage Peterson got the victory for the Pioneers as he gave up just two hits over six innings and sat down eight Trailblazers.
Aidan Roller took the loss for Boone, yielding a run on four hits over six. He tallied three strikeouts.
Sullivan East 6, Volunteer 5
BLUFF CITY — Dylan Bartley’s walk-off single lifted the Patriots over Volunteer in a key Upper Lakes Conference clash.
With the game knotted at five, Bartley knocked a base on a 1-2 count that drove in Corbin Dickenson. The Patriots evened things up at five in the bottom of the sixth when Jonathan Beach cracked a double that plated two runs.
Tyson Mitchell was credited with the victory for East as he pitched a perfect seventh.
Bartley and Dickenson each had two hits.
Cason Christian went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Falcons.
Johnson County 6, Happy Valley 5
MOUNTAIN CITY — Asa Lewis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and that ended up being the walk-off for the Longhorns.
Happy Valley rallied to tie the game in the seventh thanks to four runs.
After the Warriors scored one run in the top of the sixth, Johnson County answered with one to take a commanding 5-1 lead before HV made a push.
Lewis chalked up the win on the mound. He surrendered one run on three hits over 6 1/3 frames and struck out seven.
Zac Parsons and Seth Condor both managed multiple hits for the Horns. Pedro Colunga went 2-for-3 at the plate for HV.
Hampton 9-14, Hancock County 4-5
SNEEDVILLE — Hampton scored four runs in the fourth, blowing the first game wide open.
The offensive onslaught was led by Caleb Royston and McKinley Kuhn, who both knocked in runs.
Chance Point took the win for the Bulldogs. Point didn’t allow a run and just one hit over two innings while striking out four.
Conor Jones and Johnathan Greenwell both managed multiple hits for Hampton as each had a pair.
Point had four stolen bases and the Bulldogs ran freely on the base paths with 10 steals.
Kyler Lewis took the win for Hampton in the second game, going five while giving up six hits and striking out eight.
Conor Jones led Hampton with three stolen bases. The Bulldogs had their way on the base paths, producing seven thefts.
Providence Academy 11, Asheville (NC) 1
The Knights scored four runs in the fifth thanks to the big bats of Manny Leslie, Mabry Runnels, Caleb Cross and Tyner Simpson, who each had an RBI in the frame.
Carter Sprouse notched the win with the southpaw going five innings and allowing one run on three hits and striking out two.
Runnels went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Providence at the dish.
SOFTBALL
Science Hill 12, Elizabethton 2
Bree Presnell had a big day at the plate for Science Hill, knocking in five runs on two homers and a single.
The Lady Hilltoppers scored six runs in the sixth thanks to singles by Beth Pridemore, Presnell and Zoey Cooper and a double by Maddie Diamond.
Madi Holstein got the win, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out three while lasting five innings.
Cooper and Abigail Taylor each collected multiple hits for the Lady ‘Toppers.
Maely Ingram and Madisun Pritchard each managed multiple hits for Elizabethton. Ingram went 3-for-4.
Dobyns-Bennett 8, Happy Valley 1
KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians had everything working in a non-conference win over Happy Valley.
D-B notched four runs in the fourth thanks to hits by Maggie Seymour and a double by Catie Zani. Seymour earned the win for Kingsport in the circle, going seven strong innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out four.
Zani and Haigan Depew had multiple hits for the Tribe, each finishing with two.
Maddie Lingerfelt and Alleah Grindstaff each racked up tow hits for HV.
Tennessee High 3, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Vikings took the lead on a single in the second inning and never looked back.
Mac Newport singled on the first pitch she saw and drove in the go-ahead run.
Rylee Fields notched another win for Tennessee High, allowing three hits and one run over seven innings. She amassed five strikeouts.
Newport went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Lady Vikings.
Daniel Boone 5, Greeneville 3
Kaleigh Quesinberry got the win for the Lady Trailblazers, going 4 1/3 and striking out one.
Boone smacked three home runs on the day as Savannah Jesse and Camryn Sarvis both hit a solo shot while Quesinberry a two-run variety. Sarvis and Audrey Moorhouse each had two hits.
David Crockett 9, Unaka 3
ELIZABETHTON — David Crockett pulled away in a tight contest early with three runs in the fourth.
Sydney Hodges, Ashlyn Dulaney and Kristen Lowery all had big RBIs in the inning.
Cara Wilson took the win for the Lady Pioneers as she allowed eight hits and three runs over seven innings, while fanning three.
Chelsea Williams had a home run in the seventh for the Jonesborough crew. Lowery, Dulaney and Julie Maupin all had multiple hits for Crockett.
Trinity Bowers batted 2-for-4 at the plate to top the Lady Rangers.
University High 12, Tri-Cities Christian 1
Reece Williams got the win for the Lady Bucs as the righty went five innings, allowed three hits and one run while striking out nine.
Caroline Bader led University High, going 2-for-2 and four stolen bases.
UH ran wild on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.
BOYS SOCCER
Providence Academy 1, University High 0
Reid Stoltzfus had the game-winning goal on a penalty shot in the second half for the Knights.
Goalkeeper Tyler Zepeda had several key saves to preserve the shutout for Providence.