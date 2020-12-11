CHURCH HILL — David Crockett got a 25-point performance from Mason Britton to take a 64-56 Big Seven Conference road win Friday night at Volunteer.
Ayden Begley came through with a dozen more and Clint Pierce added eight in the Pioneers’ win.
Bradin Minton was the top scorer for the Falcons with 18 points. Garrison Barrett was right on his heels with 17 points.
Cloudland 59, Sullivan North 54
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Bentley Gilbert hit four shots from 3-point range and went 10 of 12 at the free-throw line in a 26-point effort for the Highlanders.
Elijah Blair scored 12 points and Victor Hicks netted nine.
Isaiah Pruitt led the Golden Raiders with 20 points. C.J. Mardis hit double digits with 11 points and Bryson Vance scored eight points.
Johnson County 63, Happy Valley 49
ELIZABETHTON — Clayton Cross poured in 22 points and Jackson Earnhardt added 16 as the Longhorns rattled Happy Valley’s cage.
Zach Parsons contributed 10 points in the victory.
Alex Lunceford powered his way to 14 points for the Warriors, who got nine from Andrew Clawson.
GIRLS
Volunteer 77, Claiborne 26
CHURCH HILL — Kenady Knittel led four Lady Falcons players in double figures in the easy win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Knittel had 18 points, followed by Audrey Evans with 12 points, Kendra Huff 11 points and Atlee Dean, 10.
Hannah Fugate paced Claiborne with seven points.
Cloudland 58, Sullivan North 16
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Jasmine Birchfield scored 17 points to lead the Lady ’Landers romp over the Lady Raiders.
Mandy Benfield and Ella Benfield each finished with eight points. Maddy Winters had seven of North’s 16 points.
Happy Valley 49, Johnson County 26
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors had “Moore” than Johnson County could handle with Holly Moore scoring 14 points and Marcida Moore with 13 points.
Kadie Bailey came through with another 11 points for Happy Valley.
Sadie Stout was the only Johnson County player in double figures with 10 points.
Sullivan East 66, Unaka 40
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare tickled the twine for 25 points in the Lady Patriots’ win over the Lady Rangers.
Other double-digit scorers included Emma Aubrey with 15 points and Hayley Grubb netting 11.
Lyndie Ramsey had a team-high 15 points for Unaka. Mailey Guy added eight points.