CHURCH HILL — Mackenzie Baldwin cut loose for 18 points and 13 rebounds to power David Crockett to an important Big Seven Conference win over Volunteer in girls high school basketball on Friday night.
The Lady Pioneers (10-5) moved into a second-place tie with idle Dobyns-Bennett at 6-2 in the league.
Alyssa Suits totaled all of her 14 points in the second half for Crockett, which took complete control by outscoring the Falcons 16-4 in the third quarter. Emma Gouge added 11 points for the Lady Pioneers.
Elise McKinney led Volunteer with 12 points.
Cherokee 34, Daniel Boone 31
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs kept Boone winless in a tight contest.
Lydia Alvis paced Cherokee with 12 points. Kaylan Henard chipped in with 10.
Cherokee (5-7 overall) took firm control of fourth place in the Big Seven by moving to 4-4.
Boone (0-15) got eight points from Cassidy Richmond.
Happy Valley 53, Johnson Co. 39
MOUNTAIN CITY — Olivia Absher totaled 19 points to pace the Lady Warriors to the Three Rivers win.
Sadie Stout paced the Lady Longhorns with 19 points.
North Greene 51, Unaka 50
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey helped her team push toward a huge upset with 29 points, but the Watauga Valley front-running Lady Huskies held on for the difficult road win.
Despite its 2-11 overall record, the Lady Rangers (1-2 in the league) had a chance to basically tie North Greene for first place. The Huskies (14-3) improved to 4-0 in the conference.
Cloudland 67, Hampton 26
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Running out to a 34-13 halftime lead, the Lady Highlanders never looked back.
Mandy Benfield led a balanced Cloudland attack with 14 points. Ella Benfield totaled 12 while Jasmine Birchfield and Gracie Freeman each added 11. The Highlanders (10-4) improved to 3-1 in the Watauga Valley Conference.
Maddison McClain totaled 13 for Hampton.
BOYS
David Crockett 54, Volunteer 49
CHURCH HILL — Mason Britton finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pioneers to the Big Seven Conference win over the Falcons.
Colton Estep contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ayden Begley came through with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Daniel Boone 57, Cherokee 49
ROGERSVILLE — Breyidon Gilliam had 15 points against his old school in leading the Trailblazers to the Big Seven Conference triumph.
Caleb Head added nine points in a balanced Boone attack.
Johnson Co. 61, Happy Valley 48
MOUNTAIN CITY — Jackson Earnhardt crushed it for 25 points and nine rebounds while Ethan Bower totaled nine of his team’s 20 assists.
Connor Simcox added nine points and nine rebounds.
Happy Valley got 20 points from Blake Young and 15 from Andrew Clawson.
Hampton 56, Cloudland 27
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Parker Henry led a balanced attack with 10 points for the Bulldogs in the blowout road win.
Conor Burleson had nine points for Hampton (9-9 overall and 2-1 in the Watauga Valley Conference).
North Greene 83, Unaka 63
ELIZABETHTON — Chriss Schultz had a 25-point effort to lead the Huskies.
Carson Whaley had 17 points and Cody Freshour accounted for 14 in the North Greene victory.
Unaka had three in double figures with Joseph Slagle leading the way with 21 points, followed by Will Sexton (17) and Joe-z Blamo (12).
Concord 60, Providence 40
The Knights couldn’t recover from a first-half deficit.
McAllister led Providence with 13 points, hitting three treys.