KNOXVILLE — Science Hill took a dramatic, walk-off victory on Friday night on Hardin Valley’s field. Capped by Nate Conner’s RBI single in the eighth inning, the Hilltoppers toppled Bartlett 13-12.
Bartlett fell down by six runs in the second and fought back to knot the score late. The Panthers scored 10 runs in a failed comeback mostly fueled by Science Hill miscues.
The Hilltoppers took a 7-1 advantage with a six-run second. The onslaught contributing to the big inning included Cole Torbett, Landon Smelser, Jaxon Diamond, Gavin Briggs, Clayton Ball and Braden Ramsey all driving runners across the plate.
Torbett claimed the win for the Johnson City crew as he came on late to close out the game.
Gavin Briggs hit the lone Science Hill home run in the sixth, which was part of a 14-hit Hilltoppers explosion.
Smelser, Torbett, Diamond, Briggs, and Conner each collected multiple hits for the defending state champs. Torbett and Smelser had three hits apiece.
University High 6, Morris. East 4
MORRISTOWN — The Buccaneers got out to a five-run lead in the third inning and held on for a non-conference win.
UH opened up scoring in the first inning when Jacob Pealer connected for an RBI double.
The Bucs 2022 scored three runs in the third and the onslaught was spurred by Hank Stott and Drew Finney, who each had an RBI in the frame.
Joseph Armstrong took the win for UH as the southpaw lasted five shutout innings, yielding two hits and striking out six.
Stott homered in the third.
Daniel Boone 14, Oak Ridge 9
The game was tied at nine with in the bottom of the sixth when the Trailblazers’ Brogan Jones drew a bases-loaded walk.
Boone collected 10 hits on the day while Oak Ridge totaled seven.
Griffen Jones, Jackson Leonard and Brogan Jones all managed multiple hits for Boone.
Jake Davenport earned the win for Boone as he lasted three innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out three.
Dobyns-Bennett 13, Greeneville 1
KINGSPORT — With Turner Stout authoring a two-hitter and Isaac Hale ripping a fourth-inning grand slam, the Indians won in five innings. The game was over in 1 hour, 21 minutes.
Stout (two doubles), Tanner Kilgore and Aiden Arnette banged out two hits apiece for the Indians. Carson Simpson knocked in a pair of runs.
Sullivan East 9, Chuckey-Doak 7
BLUFF CITY — Ethan Waters broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.
East opened up scoring in the first when Justice Dillard hit a three-run home run on a 3-1 count. The Patriots’ Dylan Bartley went deep in the fifth.
Avery McCoy was the winning pitcher for East, not allowing a hit or a run over one frame.
Hampton 7, Avery County (NC) 5
HAMPTON — The game was tied at five in the bottom of the sixth when Hampton’s Caleb Royston singled on a 1-0 count and drove in two runs.
Josh Whitson was the winning pitcher for Hampton. He surrendered three hits and one run over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.
Chance Point and Royston (3 RBIs) each managed two hits as the ‘Dogs won for the 19th time in 25 games — dating back to 2021.
Point recorded two of Hampton’s eight stolen bases. Bulldogs second baseman Conor Jones fashioned a sparkling defensive play in the sixth, making an athletic, leaping grab of a line drive and doubling off a runner who was on first base.
Providence Acad. 17, Johnson Co. 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Lucas Belcher homered twice, drove in five runs, scored two times and drew a walk in a 3-for-3 effort.
Knights teammate Ronnie Matti was 3 for 5 with three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Furthermore, Nate Eisfelder produced a pair of triples en route to a 2-for-4, 2-run, 3-RBI performance.
Caleb Cross doubled in a 2-for-4 showing. He added three runs and two RBIs. Going 2 for 3, Mason Cohen socked a double of his own.
Carter Sprouse was credited with the win on the mound for Providence, surrendering six runs (one earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out one. Merritt Runnels followed up with 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball.
The Longhorns got a 3-for-4 day from Asa Lewis, who doubled. Ethan Icenhour and Zac Parsons knocked in two runs apiece.
Twin Springs (Va.) 24, Unaka 2
ELIZABETHTON — Ryan Horne went 2 for 3 and scored five runs as the Titans routed the Rangers.
Mason Elliott was 2 for 2 with a home run for Twin Springs. Brayden Powell drove in both Unaka runs.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 8, Volunteer 3
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Trailblazers authored a 15-hit assault with Kyleigh Bacon, Audrey Moorhouse, Brylee Mesusan, Camryn Sarvis and Maci Masters all managing multiple hits for Daniel Boone.
Bacon went 4 for 4. Masters homered and Moorhouse doubled in a three-run Daniel Boone sixth.
Suzie Chapman picked up the pitching win, yielding three runs on four hits in five innings of work. She tallied three strikeouts against one walk before Kayleigh Quisenberry pitched the final two innings for a save.
Volunteer hit two home runs on the day as Bryleigh Salyer went long in the fourth and Audrey Evans clubbed a fifth-inning grand slam.
Science Hill 11, St. Laurence (Ill.) 5
MURFREESBORO — Beth Pridemore led the Lady Hilltoppers by driving in four runs. She batted 2 for 3 at the plate, pounding homers in the first and sixth innings.
The Lady ‘Toppers things started in the first inning when Abigail Taylor hit a solo homer.
Bree Presnell took the win for Science Hill, going six innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six.
Science Hill notched socked five home runs on the day. Maddie Diamond went deep in the sixth and Jayden Salts put one out during the fourth.
Science Hill 8, Floyd Central (Ind.) 7MURFREESBORO — Science Hill grabbed a late lead and downed Floyd Central (Ind.).
The Lady Hilltoppers tallied four runs in the third inning thanks to runs in driven by Presnell, Tatyanna Beatty and Madi Holstein.
Zoey Cooper was credited with the victory for Science Hill as she lasted two innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out one.
Presnell started the game for Science Hill, allowing six hits and five runs over three innings. She struck out a pair.
Macon County (Ga.) 12, Hampton 7
MACON, Ga. — Hampton had game slip away early and did not have enough for a rally.
Hampton tallied four runs in the second inning as Lacey Smith, Anna Hatley and Madison Setlock all to the cause with RBIs.
Hatley led Hampton by going 2 for 2.
Franklin County (Ga.) 7, Hampton 1
MACON, Ga. — Hampton struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Franklin County, giving up seven runs.
Macy Henry, Madison Setlock, Rachel Fair, and Abbie Lunsford each had one hit to lead Hampton.
Thursday Hampton 3, Mitchell County (NC) 2
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs broke through for their first win in three seasons.
Macy Henry delivered an RBI single to score Abby Willis in the fifth inning for the game-winning run.
Cheyenne Fair buckled down after giving up both Mitchell runs in the first inning to pick up the victory. She went the distance, striking out the final two batters.
Hampton’s Rachel Fair scored in the second inning after she, Macy Henry and Ryleigh Nickles had consecutive singles. Henry tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score Abbie Lunsford. Willis went 2 for 2 to lead Hampton.
Grace Willis was 2 for 2 with a RBI and run scored to lead Mitchell County.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Page 0
GATLINBURG — Lucas Park netted a hat trick for the Indians in a non-conference win over Page.
The Indians took 16 shots on the day with eight of them being on goal.
Maddox DeVinney tallied three assists for the Tribe. Ryan True had to make just one save in goal for D-B.