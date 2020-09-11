BLOUNTVILLE—Will Nottingham threw three touchdown passes to Peyton Greene, including one with 1:12 left in regulation, but Sullivan Central lost 36-28 to Pigeon Forge in double overtime on Friday night.
Nottingham and Greene connected the first time for a 6-0 Central lead, but the Tigers roared back with Caleb Pugh scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. The Cougars’ quarterback and receiver put Central back on top 12-7, before Pugh ran in his second touchdown to put Pigeon Forge (2-0) back on top.
With time running out, Nottingham and Greene hooked up for a third time. Preston Staubus caught the two-point conversion pass from Nottingham to tie the game at 20-20, and Greene had an interception at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Nottingham had a touchdown run in the first overtime and hit another two-point conversion pass to Staubus for a 28-20 lead. Pugh and company weren’t finished, tying up the game and then scoring the winning touchdown in the second overtime.
Central (2-1) is scheduled to host county rival Sullivan South next Friday.
SULLIVAN SOUTH 58 NORTH GREENE 8
KINGSPORT—Tyler Blakely scored on a 28-yard run and 25-yard interception return in a Sullivan South runaway.
Starting with Blake Fox returning the opening kickoff for a 61-yard touchdown, the Rebels cut loose for 38 first-quarter points.
Eli Iacino had a 16-yard scoring reception, booted a 39-yard field goal and went 5 of 5 on extra points.
CLAIBORNE 46, UNAKA 6
ELIZABETHTON—Rushing for two touchdowns, Eli Stone also passed for a score as unbeaten Claiborne outgunned Unaka.
Stone scored on runs of 6 and 14 yards. His 36-yard TD pass to Isaac Lester in the final minute of the first half, making it a 27-6 game, came seconds after the Rangers’ Daniel Shearl caught a 10-yard scoring toss from Landon Ramsey.
Jimmy del Ervin struck paydirt with 26- and 5-yard runs. Storm Livesay opened the scoring with a 6-yard TD scamper and Daniel Eversole closed with by returning a fumble 65 yards.