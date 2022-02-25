ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley headlined a sweep for Carter County schools in Friday’s TSSAA Region 1 girls basketball quarterfinal games.
The Lady Warriors took care of business on their home floor in the Region 1-2A quarterfinal at Bayless Gym with a 50-39 win over Cumberland Gap.
Happy Valley showed balance with Holly Moore serving as the top scorer with 13 points. Kenzie Ramey chalked up 11 points, followed by Kadie Bailey with 10 and Scarlett Zeoli’s nine.
Emery Glover was the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer, totaling 14 points, and Abbie Fultz ended with a dozen.
Cloudland 74, Hancock Co. 19
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders locked down on the defensive end to end the postseason for the Lady Indians.
After holding Hancock to 12 points in the first half, Cloudland limited it to a seven-point output in the second half.
Ella Benfield paced Cloudland with 16 points on the offensive end. Karah Fields accounted for 15 points while Izabella Christman added 12. The Lady Highlanders had further balance in the form of nine points from Kendall Birchfield and eight for Ryan Turbyfill.
Cassi Dalton had six points to lead Hancock.
Hampton 55, Cosby 38
COSBY — Taylor Berry had 15 points as the Lady Bulldogs went on the road and ended the Cosby show for the 2021-22 season.
Piper Helle recorded 10 points and Macy Henry finished with nine. Linsey Jenkins contributed on both ends of the court, pairing eight points with eight steals.
Shylee Shelton had 20 points to lead Cosby.
Unaka 52, Washburn 38
WASHBURN — Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka’s Miss Basketball nominee, scored 23 points to lead the Lady Rangers into the next round with a win over the Lady Pirates.
Macy Ensor hit three shots behind the arc to score nine points, a total matched by teammate Julie Simerly.
Braelyn Coffey paced Washburn with 22 points and Megan Beeker had nine.
Grainger 50, Volunteer 22
RUTLEDGE — The Lady Falcons weren’t able to escape the grasp of the Lady Grizzlies’ defense in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal.
Maddie Hurst compiled 18 points in leading Grainger into the next round. Sophie Hayes and Alia Maloney came through with 10 points each.
On a night when the Volunteer offense struggle, Kendra Huff and Veda Barton tied for high scorer with five points apiece.
Greeneville 98, Unicoi County 28
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils came with overwhelming force in the rout of the Blue Devils.
Lauren Bailey led the charge toward the century mark with 18 points. Anna Shaw had 17 points and Grace Hayes hit five 3-pointers to end with 15. Greeneville had 11 players score overall.
Allie Lingerfelt netted 11 in Unicoi’s loss.