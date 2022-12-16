HAMPTON—Erupting for 21 first-quarter points, Cadon Buckles quickly put his team on track for a quality non-league win.
Buckles closed with 32 points on Friday night, leading the charge for Hampton in an 86-61 boys basketball victory over Chuckey-Doak.
Shooting 12 of 20, Buckles went 6-of-9 from 3-point territory. He sank all of his threes before halftime, converting four during his single-quarter outburst.
The Bulldogs (7-1) were up 25-9 at the close of the first quarter and led 41-22 at intermission.
Geno Carrico (6-9 FG) added 12 points for Hampton, which also got 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Dylan Trivett. Hayden Campbell blocked three shots.
Christian Derry topped the Black Knights (11-2) with 21 points. He was followed by Luke Myers with 12 and Cadin Tullock with 11.
David Crockett 64, Cosby 51
COSBY — Kolby Jones scored 16 points to help lift the Pioneers over Cosby.
Colin Beason worked the interior to finish with nine points and eight rebounds. Drake Shingledecker, Brody McGuire and Bradley Gouge each scored eight points in a balanced Crockett attack.
Jacob Arnold dished out four assists.
University High 62 Hancock County 35
Up 26-18 at the half, the Bucs pulled away with a big third quarter to dispatch the Indians.
John Carter paced University High on the offensive end with 16 points. A.J. Murphy and Drew Finney each reached double digits with 10 points.
Chandler Ferguson led Hancock County with nine points.
Elizabethton 77 Johnson County 64
MOUNTAIN CITY — Nate Stephens and Dalton Mitchell combined for 45 points for the Cyclones, whose victory was anchored by a 24-6 second quarter.
Stephens finished with 23 points while Mitchell had 22. Jackson Hobbs added 13 to Elizabethton’s output.
The Longhorns, currently down a couple of key players, were paced by Graham Reece with 15 points. Eli Dickens and Dalton Robinson scored 11 and 10, respectively.
North Greene 72 Sullivan East 70
BAILEYTON—Jason Britton knocked in a jump shot just inside the free-throw line with two seconds remaining to give the Huskies the dramatic win over the Patriots.
It was part of a 32-point outburst for Britton, who nailed four of his team’s 11 three-pointers. Bennett McLain contributed 14 points (three 3s) to the victory and Dennis Malone finished with 10.
Drake Fisher reeled in 27 points, including five threes, in leading Sullivan East.
Tyler Cross was next with 22 points (four 3s), while other Patriots leaders were Masun Tate with 10 points (three 3s) and Corbin Laisure with nine.
The Patriots hit a dozen 3-pointers.
GIRLS David Crockett 63 Cosby 26
COSBY — The Lady Pioneers breezed to victory behind a 20-point display from Brylee Tullock, who canned four 3-pointers.
Aaliyah Story delivered an strong performance of her own, amassing 16 points, pulling down 12 rebounds and blocking four shots. Key roles were also filled by Lacey Byrd (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Bella Ferguson (15 assists).
Hampton 62 Chuckey-Doak 32
HAMPTON — Taylor Berry was jamming with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the one-sided victory.
Madi McClain totaled 17 points and five steals as Hampton led 28-2 after one quarter and 48-12 at the half.
Macy Henry scored 12 and Linsey Jenkins had 10 points.
Providence Academy 60, Volunteer 48
Kinley Painter poured in 29 points as the Lady Knights kept Volunteer at bay.
Addie Wilhoit was a strong complement, netting 23 points for the winners.
North Greene 52, Sullivan East 49
BAILEYTON — Sonya Wagner had 17 points and Haley Bailey 16 as the Lady Huskies bore down for a white-knuckled win.
Topping the Lady Patriots, who dug out of an early hole to lead 36-35 after three quarters, was Asia Cairns with 12 points. Olivia Ashbrook added 11 and Jenna Hare 11.
Hare grabbed her 1,000th career rebound in the opening quarter.