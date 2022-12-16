HAMPTON—Erupting for 21 first-quarter points, Cadon Buckles quickly put his team on track for a quality non-league win.

Buckles closed with 32 points on Friday night, leading the charge for Hampton in an 86-61 boys basketball victory over Chuckey-Doak.

