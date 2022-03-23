GREENEVILLE — The Daniel Boone softball team continues to roll in the early season, chalking up its 10th win with a 9-8 decision over Greeneville on Wednesday.
The Lady Trailblazers (10-1) built a five-run lead in the sixth inning and then held off Greeneville’s charge.
Kayleigh Quisenberry led Boone to victory by driving in four runs. Quisenberry went 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in runs on a home run in the second and a single in the sixth.
The Boone offense started rolling in the second inning when Quisenberry hit a three-run home run on a 1-2 count.
In the fourth, Savannah Jessee hit a solo homer and Camryn Sarvis hit a solo shot.
Two frames later, Maci Masters hit a homer and Suzie Chapman rapped out a double, which helped Boone hang four more runs on the board.
Quisenberry allowed four hits and four runs over four innings in the circle and struck out three.
Gate City 15, Cherokee 9
ROGERSVILLE — Gate City got a plethora of hits in Wednesday’s interstate tangle with Cherokee, racking up 20 on the day.
The Lady Devils (3-1) were down 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning when Savannah Monroe hit a three-run home run on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Haley Vigil collected four hits for the Lady Chiefs (3-2), hitting three singles and a home run.
Gate City scored eight runs in the seventh inning as Abby Davidson, KK Baker, Tori Fansler, and Kady Davidson all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Davidson led GC to victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing seven hits and six runs over five innings while striking out four. Kennedy Dishner took the loss for Cherokee.
Hannah Bates had a homer in the first inning for Cherokee.
BASEBALL
University High 6, Volunteer 5
CHURCH HILL — The Bucs ran off with the lead late in the game in a nonconference victory over Volunteer.
The game was tied at five in the top of the sixth when Miles Bembry singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring the go-ahead run.
UH built a four-run lead by the end of the first inning.
Volunteer scored five runs in the failed comeback on an error in the first, a single by Titus Stovall in the first and a double by Zach Justice in the fourth.
UH got things moving in the first inning when Hank Stott tripled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Bucs tied the game at five in the top of the fifth inning when Jesse Greene doubled on a 0-2 count and knocked in a run.
Jack Harmon earned the win for UH, allowing one hit and no runs over 2⅓ innings. He struck out five.
UH scattered 10 hits in the game as Greene, Jacob Pealer, and Stott each had multiple hits.
Stovall led Volunteer with two hits in three at-bats.