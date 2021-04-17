Daniel Boone picked up a pair of wins in the Johnny Whited Memorial baseball tournament Saturday in Gray.
The Trailblazers defeated Morristown East in the early game before pounding Karns in the afternoon contest. Brogan Jones had a big day, both at the plate and on the mound.
Daniel Boone 6 Morristown East 4
A five-run second-inning outburst was enough for the Trailblazers to outlast the Hurricanes.
Brogan Jones had a two-run single in the frame while Anthony Edwards and Gaven Jones also drove in runs with hits. Gaven Jones led Boone with two hits.
Jackson Jenkins got the win on the mound, tossing six innings and allowing just two earned runs with four strikeouts.
Daniel Boone 11, Karns 1
At the bottom end of the Trailblazers’ batting order, Kaleb Worley and Brogan Jones combined for six hits.
Both players went 3 for 3 and each drove in a run. Jackson Jenkins added two hits and knocked in three runs. Leadoff man Anthony Edwards went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Jones also pitched well, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing three hits and striking out six.
University High 9-17 Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-4
Miles Bembry went 3 for 3, Kaleb Meredith drove in three runs and both UH players doubled in the first game of a non-conference sweep.
Meredith, Jacob Pealer and Jesse Greene banged out two hits apiece for the Bucs, with Greene picking up a pair of RBIs.
Greene won a three-inning start from the mound. He gave up just one hit while both runs he yielded were unearned. Cade Pollock followed with a couple of shutout frames.
The second game ended three outs after the Bucs put up a eight-run fifth. Pollock amassed five RBIs in a 3-for-5 performance (double), Brayden Ryder drove in four runs while batting 2 for 3 and Hank Stott was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Going 2 for 3, Meredith tripled and scored twice. For the game, the Bucs totaled 11 hits, giving them 20 for the day.
Volunteer 6-1, South Greene 5-3
AJ Goldie authored a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Falcons won the first game of a doubleheader.
Goldie finished the game with two hits and two RBIs. Brody Cloud added two hits for Volunteer. Garrison Barrett got the win in relief.
In South Greene’s win, Nathan Lisenby held the Falcons to an unearned run on three hits.
Northview Academy 9 Sullivan North 8
The Cougars rallied for three two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh — without the aid of a hit — to steal the victory.
Jonah Leslie powered the Raiders’ offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Lakeway Christian 9 Providence Academy 4
Nathan Eisfelder and Merritt Runnels each drove in a pair of runs, but the Knights couldn’t keep pace.
FRIDAY
University High 16, Cosby 0
Miles Bembry and Connor Horton combined to hold Cosby to one hit, Kaleb Meredith struck for a pair of doubles and the Buccaneers dusted Cosby in four innings.
Bembry threw the first three innings, collecting six strikeouts. Horton notched a pair of punch-outs in his one inning and neither pitcher issued a walk.
UH totaled 11 hits with Meredith and Joseph Armstrong (2 runs) each responsible for two. Jacob Pealer, who doubled, contributed three RBIs while Meredith, Will Joyner and Daniel Grindstaff all drove in a pair of runs.
Connor Horton tripled, Cade Pollock doubled and both players scored twice.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 8 Morristown West 5
Makenna Dietz drove in a pair of runs while Kyleigh Bacon and Dannah Persinger each totaled two hits.
Maggie Hillman navigated 12 hits to go the distance and get the win, allowing three earned runs and striking out four.
Jefferson County 3, Daniel Boone 0
Ole Miss signee Caitlin Riley held Daniel Boone to three hits, striking out 13 batters along the way.
Giving up seven hits and totaling eight strikeouts, Susie Chatman absorbed a tough-luck loss.
South Greene 4 Sullivan North 3
Kendall Nash had two hits, including a triple, for the Lady Raiders.
Sullivan South 15 Sullivan North 3
Madison Chapman and Katelyn Jamison produced three hits apiece to aid the Lady Rebels, who got three RBIs from both Emma Ellis and Bradlie Warner.
Chapman had a double and three runs while Jamison accounted for two runs and two RBIs. Ellis was also good for two hits and three runs, Warner scored twice and each player socked a double.
The Lady Golden Raiders’ Kendall Nash went 2 for 2 with a two-bagger.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakeway Christian 1 Providence Academy 0
Lakeway found the net 15 minutes into the game and made it work for the win.
Knox Central 4 David Crockett 0
Jack Roney had 16 saves for the Pioneers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence 3, Forsythe 1
Maddie Kyker punched in a couple of goals, Callie Burchette recored five saves and the Lady Knights got the job done against Forsythe.
Merea Stine chimed in with a goal and Lali Lemmon supplied an assist.